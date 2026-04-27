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INNOVATION

Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI's technology

INNOVATION
34 mins ago
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A view shows the Microsoft logo. (Reuters)
A view shows the Microsoft logo. (Reuters)

Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI’s artificial intelligence models and products, a significant change that would allow the startup to sell its technology across rival cloud platforms including Amazon and Google.

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Shares of Microsoft tumbled nearly 3 percent after the announcement on Monday, while Alphabet and Amazon gained slightly.

Under the reworked partnership, Microsoft will remain OpenAI’s primary cloud partner and have a license to OpenAI intellectual property through 2032.

The Windows maker has emerged as a major player in the artificial intelligence race in recent years thanks to its early bet and access to technology from the ChatGPT creator.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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