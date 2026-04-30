China allocates 91.5 billion yuan more for equipment upgrades

China has allocated a second batch of 91.5 billion yuan from ultra-long special treasury bonds in 2026 to support equipment upgrades, taking this year's total to 185.1 billion yuan, the state planner said on Thursday.

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The National Development and Reform Commission said the latest funds would support more than 6,700 projects across 16 sectors including industry, energy, transport, healthcare and agriculture.

The allocation means 92 percent of the 200 billion yuan earmarked for this year's equipment-renewal program has now been assigned, the agency said.



Reuters