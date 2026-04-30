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FINANCE

China allocates 91.5 billion yuan more for equipment upgrades

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS

China has allocated a second batch of 91.5 billion yuan from ultra-long special treasury bonds in 2026 to support equipment upgrades, taking this year's total to 185.1 billion yuan, the state planner said on Thursday.

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The National Development and Reform Commission said the latest funds would support more than 6,700 projects across 16 sectors including industry, energy, transport, healthcare and agriculture.

The allocation means 92 percent of the 200 billion yuan earmarked for this year's equipment-renewal program has now been assigned, the agency said.


Reuters

CHINAequipmentupgradesallocate

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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