logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

RACEDAY REVIEW: Lui doubles down at Sha Tin, Almighty Warrior fights above his weight and Chau beats the draw

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Francis Lui is this season's leading Sha Tin trainer. HKJC
Francis Lui is this season's leading Sha Tin trainer. HKJC

Training Performance of the Day - Francis Lui Kin-wai

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong racing has its “King of the Valley” among the training ranks. There has been less noise about the “King of Sha Tin”, but Francis Lui Kin-wai has made that title his own this season.

Lui went into Saturday’s meeting with 40 wins on Sha Tin’s turf this term, eight clear of next-best John Size, and left with that gap intact.

He struck early when Almighty Warrior took out the Griffin race that opened the card, then added another with Graceful Heart, who broke through after four unplaced runs.

“He’s a young horse who will improve,” Lui said of Graceful Heart. “He’s still green and you can see how he runs — he just seems to know nothing.”

That took Lui to 42 Sha Tin turf wins for the season. Size answered with a race-to-race double in the second and third races to move to 34, but Sha Tin remains Lui’s patch this term.

Horse to Follow - Almighty Warrior

Almighty Warrior may have been the lightest horse on the card, but Francis Lui Kin-wai is not short of faith in him.

Weighing in at just 920 pounds, and one of only three horses across the 11-race card to come in under 1,000 pounds, the three-year-old Irish-bred broke through third-up in the 1,200 meter Griffin race.

He did it properly, too, beating raging $1.10 favorite Jedi Spurs by three and three-quarter lengths, although the odds-on shot was found to have mucus in his trachea. The time was nothing spectacular, but the way Almighty Warrior put the race away gave Lui hope there is more to come.

“Honestly, the horse is quite mature, but his body weight is a bit light,” Lui said. “Otherwise I think he is a very good horse. He’s got a good fighting heart, this one.

“Hopefully he can put on a little bit more weight during the off-season.”

Ride of the Day - Jerry Chau Chun-lok

Barrier 14 was not where you wanted to be on Saturday, which made Jerry Chau Chun-lok’s last-race win aboard Chill Easy a handy reminder of why the Tony Cruz Award is his.

This season’s leading local rider made light of the draw on the $2.70 favorite, getting him cleanly into stride and pressing forward before landing outside the leader by the 1,200m mark.

Vincent Ho Chak-yiu then came burning around him, but Chau’s early intent meant he did not have to panic. He let the two leaders take care of each other, sat calmly on their backs and timed his move, driving through the pair at the 600m before having the race safely put to bed inside the 350m.

The win took Chau to 47 for the season, leaving him fifth on the jockeys’ ladder and well clear of Ho, his nearest local rival, on 36.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Nick Smith and Andrew Harding present the Hong Kong team of Vincent Ho, Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris with jackets at Sha Tin on Saturday. The trip will represent the Jockey Club at the Shergar Cup HKJC at Ascot Racecourse on August 8. HKJC
Chau and Ferraris join Ho as Jockey Club saddles up for historic Shergar Cup
HONG KONG RACING
6 hours ago
The sales-topping Lot 2 by Deep Field parades for potential buyers before being knocked-down for HK$9.2. HKJC
Deep Field gelding brings HK$9.2 million as delayed International Sale smashes last year's numbers
HONG KONG RACING
6 hours ago
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Racing pundit Matt Chapman says he "knows nothing" about Ka Ying Rising's owners, proceeds to prove it
HONG KONG RACING
03-07-2026 23:44 HKT
Jedi Spurs dashes away on debut under Brenton Avdulla. HKJC
Return of Jedi Spurs as promising youngster eyes back-to-back wins
HONG KONG RACING
03-07-2026 15:00 HKT
Zac Lloyd / Randwick // 2024 /// Photo by Jeremy Ng; Illustration by Idol Horse
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Zac Lloyd, Durban July & Alpha
HONG KONG RACING
02-07-2026 17:04 HKT
JAMES CUMMINGS, PROVIDENCE, JAMES MCDONALD / Illustration by Idol Horse
Providence to join James Cummings in Hong Kong
HONG KONG RACING
02-07-2026 15:44 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Saturday, July 4
HONG KONG RACING
02-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Ka Ying Attack leads the way in the Class 2 Hong Kong Reunification Cup under Matthew Poon. Sing Tao.
RACEDAY REVIEW: Ka Ying Attack fits the Hong Kong mold, Bowman bounces back, and Richards nurses Lahore home
HONG KONG RACING
01-07-2026 23:39 HKT
Ronan Fownes, Ellis Wong and Caspar Fownes after winning Race 6 at Sha Tin. Sing Tao.
Fownes praises apprentice Wong's attitude as championship push continues
HONG KONG RACING
01-07-2026 22:30 HKT
Racing with Football action at Happy Valley Racecourse. HKJC
Happy Valley's 'special race' to fly the flag for World Cup's last eight
HONG KONG RACING
30-06-2026 12:41 HKT
Eric Tsang's new venture said to be eyeing former TVB stars, including Best Actress Sisley Choi
ENTERTAINMENT
02-07-2026 19:48 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Two South Korean men arrested over suspected $30m fake cheque at Tsim Sha Tsui bank
NEWS
02-07-2026 13:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.