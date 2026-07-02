Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Saturday, July 4

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Saturday, July 4.

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Race Meeting: 04/07/2026 Sha Tin - MIXED - Turf C+3 Course / AWT

Race 1 – THE PURVES QUAICH (PLATE)

16:00 | 1200m | HKD $950,000

#1 Jedi Spurs announced himself with a smart debut win, and both the time and margin suggested he has plenty more to come. He rises to 1,200m from barrier 1, should be able to follow the rail and can take care of this lot with ease. #9 Quantum Wukong will appreciate getting back to 1,200m after a fast-finishing fourth on debut at the trip before dropping to 1,000m and running third to Jedi Spurs. #2 Almighty Warrior draws well in barrier 2 for a sweet run and has trialed well since his improved second-up second. #3 Chancheng Sparkle also took a step forward second-up when runner-up to Jedi Spurs and remains open to further improvement.

Race 2 – THE SWAINE CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

16:30 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#5 Verbier gets the race set up for him. He maps to lead softly from barrier 1 on the on-pace favored C+3 course and backs up quickly after winning easily seven days ago. He can take them all the way again. #2 Peridot is the class-dropper to respect, but barrier 12 leaves him with work to do and likely needing to chase from the back. #4 Vigor Elleegant is another downgrader with a case, back in Class 5, where he is one from one. His last run had excuses after he raced wide throughout. #7 Blue Baron has not been with Brett Crawford long, but he has trialed okay since his latest run and there is scope for him to improve.

Race 3 – THE WONG CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

17:00 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#1 Daily Trophy is easy to make a case for back in Class 5, where his record is strong, and he returns to the track and trip that bring out his best. Barrier 1 only adds to the appeal. #6 Cirrus Speed comes into this fresh and has shown good improvement in recent trials. His recent race runs have come with little luck, but today looks a chance for him to show something. #12 Viva Chaleur led too quickly on turf last start and was on tired legs late. Back to this track and trip, with quieter tactics likely, he can be given another chance. #11 Macanese Master has been consistent all season for Me Tsui, and the freshen-up first-up here could help him run well again.

Race 4 – THE LI CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 2 (100–70 rating)

17:40 | 1200m | HKD $2,840,000

#5 Turquoise Velocity has the early speed to lead this small field from barrier 2 and looks better placed back to Sha Tin over 1,200m. He comes off a second on the all-weather, while his run before that at Happy Valley had merit after he worked hard early from a wide draw and faded late. #4 Rising Force should park himself right there with Turquoise Velocity and there is not much between them on form, but the key swing today is the booking of Purton. #1 Sky Trust should get plenty of favors from barrier 1 after a run of checkered trips. #3 Young Champion can stalk the pace and, if the leaders overdo it, he is the one who can pounce late.

Race 5 – THE ARCULLI TROPHY (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:10 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Sunny Da Best can lift at his second start back in Class 4 after getting too far out of his ground last time. He is better than that and gets another chance. #13 Quick Contribution has barrier 12 to overcome, but Purton going back on is timely after a string of runs where he has looked close to winning. #1 Robot Star resumes after 69 days, having pulled up with blood in the trachea last start. He remains lightly raced with just seven starts and has looked the sort who can win his way into Class 3 in time. #4 Sunday’s Serenade should relish a mid-draw after two runs from wide gates. He does not settle closest in the run, but this set-up should at least allow him to be nearer to the lead speed.

Race 6 – THE CHAN TROPHY (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Pejibaye burned across first-up from a wide draw at his first look at the track and distance and did well to hold second as the backmarkers swept home. He should come on for that run, his first start in six months, and is the one to beat. #2 Speedy Smartie keeps turning up, with three wins and seven placings from 11 starts this season. He has performed well across different tracks, but the switch to the all-weather is a positive. #4 Good Chap comes into this fresh and had been making his mark at the track and distance since the blinkers went on four starts ago, putting together back-to-back wins. #7 Bustling City is still a three-year-old who should appreciate more time, but he has started to come to hand with three consecutive placings.

Race 7 – THE STEVENSON CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#12 Riding High raced wide throughout under apprentice Nichola Yuen last start and was never going to finish off from there. Barrier 1 gives him the chance for a much cleaner run today, with Lyle Hewitson taking over. #6 Grouper backs up quickly from last week after returning to form with a second. He is improving, and Danny Shum’s back-up runners have a good record. #11 Russet Glow flashed home late into fourth last start and is improving with racing. He can take another step forward. #4 A Time For Us is well down in the ratings now, and this weak Class 4 gives him the chance to fight out the finish.

Race 8 – THE IP JUG (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Victor Supreme put the writing on the wall last start with a fast-finishing second to Ace, getting well back early before closing best against the race shape. #2 Mr Cool did not have a smooth trip going to Happy Valley last start, so his fourth carries merit. He has trialed well since and has been knocking on the door. #4 Supreme Mastermind should map far better at his second start for Mark Newnham, coming into barrier 2 after jumping from an outside stall and racing wide last time. He is capable of improving. #12 Grand Turbo picks up Purton, an interesting booking on a three-year-old who has not shown much yet, but barrier 1 should ensure he gets every chance to show more.

Race 9 – THE CHOW SILVER PLATE (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Lucrative Eight is yet to miss the placings in four runs and finds a race without Superb King after bumping into him at his past two starts. Barrier 1 and Purton give him every chance to break through. #5 Leading Dragon is an improving three-year-old arriving off his maiden win at start seven. He will jump, run and give them all something to chase down. #8 Next Fortune ran his best race yet when second at the track and distance last start, and the three-year-old looks to be trending the right way. #4 Mabubu gets barrier 2 and a clear map upgrade after drawing wide last time, when the money came for him. He is worth another look.

Race 10 – THE PHILIP CHEN TROPHY (HANDICAP)

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

20:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#6 Superb Spirit is a handy three-year-old with more to come, having won two of his three starts and shown enough to suggest he is still on the way up. #1 Perfect General is dangerous fresh, producing three wins from six first-up runs. Sha Tin and top weight are the queries, but barrier 1 gives Moreira the chance to map with every chance. #7 Solid State makes his Hong Kong debut for Frankie Lor as a seven-start maiden from Australia, where he carried some spruik. His local trials have been impressive, though, and barrier 2 gives him the right starting point. #12 Spicy Standard has not had much luck in two starts since rising to Class 3, most recently drawing out and racing wide. He remains open to improvement.

Race 11 – THE LEE TROPHY (HANDICAP)

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:20 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#11 Tang Heart looks ready for 1,400m third-up in Hong Kong after placing third on debut before a close-up sixth that was better than it reads. Moreira gets the right gate in barrier 3 and can give him his chance. #8 All’s Well is better than his last-start ninth, when he endured a poor trip throughout and never had the chance to show his best. He is worth another chance. #3 Greater Bae comes to Sha Tin for the second time after closing into seventh from a wide draw in first-time blinkers at Happy Valley. Barrier 1 finally gives him a map to work with, which has not always been the case locally. #4 Savvy Brilliant has had no luck at all in recent runs, Purton sticks with him and he remains capable of turning things around.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 1, 9, 2, 3

Race 2: 5, 2, 4, 7

Race 3: 1, 6, 12, 11

Race 4: 5, 4, 1, 3

Race 5: 5, 13, 1, 4

Race 6: 1, 2, 4, 7

Race 7: 12, 6, 11, 4

Race 8: 6, 2, 4, 12

Race 9: 3, 5, 8, 4

Race 10: 6, 1, 7, 12

Race 11: 11, 8, 3, 4

Jackpot information for 4 July, Saturday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$400,000 will be topped-up to the fifth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$800,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.