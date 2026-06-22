Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, June 24

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, June 24.

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Race Meeting: 24/06/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "A" Course

Race 1 – ICE HOUSE STREET HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:40 | 2200m | HKD $875,000

#8 Perfect Pairing made up a stack of late ground against an on-pace race shape when fourth last start. It was a nice run and he has been knocking on the door in recent starts. #3 Rosewood Fleetfoot won under a smart ride from Karis Teetan last start, when a mid-race move paid off. He is drawn more awkwardly this time, but his form is consistent against this lot. #2 Hailtothevictors keeps Moreira in the saddle after the pair finished second on the all-weather over 1,800m last start, with the step to 2,200m a fresh test. #6 Carryon Smiling can take a step forward at his second start for the Danny Shum stable, with Purton remaining in the saddle.

Race 2 – WESTLANDS ROAD HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:10 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#11 Oriental Surprise comes into a low draw for the first time in four starts, and that is a major boost, as is the reunion with Zac Purton. The fact remains he is a 26-start maiden, but today’s set-up gives him every chance to capitalize. #1 Matsu Victor has his second start in Class 5 and the switch to Happy Valley is a positive. From barrier 1, he maps for a sweet run. #6 Zetta Force did not have the best of runs from barrier 11 last start and is better drawn today in barrier 4. His fast-finishing third three runs ago shows he is right in this with the right run. #10 Smiling Emperor has been catching the eye late in recent runs and has not been beaten far.

Race 3 – MORRISON HILL ROAD HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Casa Rochester reunites with Hugh Bowman for the first time since he won on him seven starts ago. The drop back into Class 4 is key third-up after two eye-catching efforts from outside stalls at the bottom of Class 3. #5 Flying Fortune has had two starts at Happy Valley, placing third at his first look at the city track before drawing barrier 11 last time and sticking on well after early work. Barrier 2 is a clear map upgrade. #11 Northern Beast maps for a sweet run from barrier 2, unlike last time on the all-weather from barrier 13. His second at this track and trip from barrier 3 two runs back is the better guide to his chances. #7 Lucky Together is well down in the ratings and comes off four runs from outside stalls where he has endured poor trips.

Race 4 – MORRISON HILL ROAD HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Vivacious Win can win again. The four-year-old scored softly by five lengths last time and remains in Class 4, which helps his chance of defying a 10-point rise in the handicap. From barrier 2, it is hard not to see him getting every chance. #2 California Moxie drops back into Class 4 after finding it tough in Class 3, while reacquainting with Hugh Bowman is a positive given he knows him well. #1 Exceed The Limit has been progressing with more racing and the first drop into Class 4 brought an improved second. #11 Gazeley has little form to speak of, but since blinkers went on two starts ago he has had wide draws and poor trips. Today could be different.

Race 5 – THE RACING WORLD 50TH ANNIVERSARY CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Gameplayer Elite has been thriving since returning to Douglas Whyte’s yard, winning twice and placing twice from five starts. He resumes, has trialed just as well as ever and looks a key player from barrier 2. #2 Meowth has enjoyed a fine season with a win and five placings from 11 starts. Barrier 4 suits and he can make his own luck up on the pace. #9 Forza Leader flashed home late into fourth against the tempo from barrier 10 last time, making it consecutive fourth-place finishes. Barrier 5 is a better set-up and he is on an upward trend. #12 Winning Now had a poor trip on pace in a fast-run race last start and was entitled to fade. He switches to a senior rider today and a better run in transit looks likely.

Race 6 – CONNAUGHT ROAD CENTRAL HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Spirit Of Peace simply had no luck in the run from barrier 10 when fourth at his first run back in Class 4 since July last year. He comes into barrier 3 today and his map looks far cleaner, and it gives him the chance to bounce back a winner. #4 Georgian Sigma is a three-year-old who has been a model of consistency in five starts without winning, placing on four occasions. He should be right in the finish again. #3 Good Luck Happy is a four-year-old who has shown good ability in four starts without a win, including a couple of second-place finishes. He has trialed very well for his return. #5 Ryui Kokoroe has been the victim of wide draws recently and his run looks potentially better from barrier 7 today.

Race 7 – DES VOEUX ROAD CENTRAL HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#7 Pegas has not had much go right in five starts since winning his first race six starts back. Conditions look much more favorable today, with barrier 1 and Jerry Chau in the saddle, and that can make a significant difference to his chances. #12 Robot Lucky Star makes his stable debut for Mark Newnham without a trial to go on, but his race form puts him right in this. He remains an untapped four-year-old, having built a good record in limited starts. #4 Together We Value reunites with Purton, which is meaningful after three fast-finishing efforts under Bowman. #11 Blue Illusion appears to enter this in good form if his recent Conghua trial is any guide, having won his heat strongly.

Race 8 – LEIGHTON ROAD HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#8 Endurance Express turned in a promising debut when fourth to My Mars at Sha Tin. He worked hard early to find the lead and was still there until about the 100m mark. It was a solid effort, and he has trialed very well since and maps for a good run from barrier 4. #3 Jumbo Treasure will lead and give a good sight. He also brings My Mars form from Sha Tin. #9 Ace Champion is knocking on the door for a win and, even from a wider draw this time, is hard to leave out. #11 Honest Witness had a poor trip last start when chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is better than that and can be given another chance.

Race 9 – KING'S ROAD HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#5 Romantic Gladiator is a three-year-old starting to put it all together and arrives off his maiden Hong Kong win, when he had the run of the race from barrier 1 and scored more comfortably than the margin suggests. He draws barrier 1 again in a near-identical race and can win again. #2 Mighty Commander maps sweetly from barrier 2 and finds more suitable conditions after a get-back run into sixth over 1,200m on the all-weather. #1 Fivefortwo chased Romantic Gladiator two starts ago and backed that up with a third. He is consistent, but gets back and gives a head start. #8 Legend Winner dropped into Class 4 last start and won immediately. He loses Purton today but has barrier 3, where his map looks kind and is a horse improving with more racing.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 8, 3, 2, 6

Race 2: 11, 1, 6, 10

Race 3: 1, 5, 11, 7

Race 4: 5, 2, 1, 11

Race 5: 4, 2, 9, 12

Race 6: 1, 4, 3, 5

Race 7: 7, 12, 4, 11

Race 8: 8, 3, 9, 11

Race 9: 5, 2, 1, 8

Jackpot information for 24 June, Wednesday meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$500,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.