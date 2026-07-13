Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, July 15

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, July 15.

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Race Meeting: 15/07/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "C" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – SILVER GRECIAN HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:30 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#2 Conrad The Great drops into Class 5 for the first time and, just as importantly, finally draws an inside gate. After a couple of strong closing efforts from outside stalls, barrier 2 gives him the chance to settle closer and turn those finishes into something better. #9 Kasa Papa has come far enough down the ratings to make his presence felt, and Hugh Bowman from barrier 1 gives him every chance to capitalize. #3 Fashion Legend does not bring strong Happy Valley form, but the class drop, Moreira booking and barrier 3 are all positives in a race of this nature. #4 Our Lucky Glory sees Class 5 for the first time after several encouraging placings at the track and trip this season, and barrier 4 should allow him to map with every chance.

Race 2 – FAST MOST FURIOUS HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 I Am Back steps out for his third career start and resumes for the first time since December, but his trials suggest he has returned in much better order. Barrier 2 gives Moreira the chance to put him straight into the right spot. #4 Genius Baby looks well placed back at Happy Valley after a series of strong finishes at Sha Tin, and barrier 3 gives him his own chance to map with every chance. #9 Loving Vibes has been banging on the door since joining Mark Newnham’s stable and cannot be discounted. #2 Winning Money can use his early toe to put himself on speed in a race short of it, and he can give a sight.

Race 3 – TURIN WARRIOR HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:30 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Casa Rochester was mapped poorly and caught wide last start, yet still was not beaten far into fourth. From barrier 2 on the quick back-up, he looks set for a much better run in transit. #10 Kyrus Treasure tries to stay unbeaten at Happy Valley, having come here for the first time last start, dropping into Class 5 and winning easily by two lengths. Moreira takes over now and the improving four-year-old can go on with it. #6 Storm Runner has barrier 12 to overcome, but there is not much speed here and he may be able to slide across without doing too much work. If he gets there cheaply, he can make his own luck. #8 Firefoot should also be able to race handy and has been one of the more consistent types in recent starts, which keeps him firmly in the mix.

Race 4 – SWEET ORANGE HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:00 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Light Years Glory ran a slashing sixth from a wide draw first-up at his first run for Eustace, and the move into a mid-draw gives him a much better map today. #1 Sky Deep gets a race shape to suit, with a distinct lack of pressure and barrier 3 giving Moreira the chance to control this from the front. If he is allowed to roll along on his terms, he will take running down. #8 Gorgeous Victory comes to Happy Valley for the first time after a series of encouraging Sha Tin efforts where he has looked ready to win. Purton sticks, and despite barrier 10, he should have enough tactical speed to come across and put himself in the race. #2 Ivy League draws well in barrier 2 and can improve with a more measured ride after leading too quickly last start and fading.

Race 5 – STAR SHINE HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Pejibaye had clear excuses on the all-weather last start after botching the start, losing ground, settling at the rear and never getting into the race. He is clearly better than that, and from barrier 4 he will be hard to beat if he breaks cleanly. #6 Shotgun resumes from barrier 1 and stands out despite not having strong Happy Valley form on paper. He should lead, and his return trial suggests he comes into this in good order. #12 Winning Champion is only a three-year-old who has needed time, but he has started to come to hand since switching to Happy Valley. He raced wide from an outside stall last start, and today’s better gate should give him a much kinder map. #9 Phoenix Light gets a good run from barrier 3 and arrives off a fast-finishing fourth, one of his best runs for the season.

Race 6 – SUPER OASIS HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Double Alpha has shown ability in two starts up the Sha Tin straight, but he went too quickly in front last time and was entitled to fade. Barrier 2 gives him the chance to land in a good spot at his first look at the city circuit, and Bowman taking over is a positive. #8 Little Monster returns to Happy Valley for the second time after flashing home into fourth at his first look before winning next time out at Sha Tin. Things have not gone his way in two runs since. #1 Armour War Eagle has slid down the ratings all season and is now at his third Class 4 start, where a better draw gives him the set-up to show more. #6 Gratifide took a step forward with blinkers on for the first time last start and maps as a chance again from barrier 3.

Race 7 – ENCOUNTERED HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:35 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#10 Somelovefromabove comes in fresh, has barrier 1 and maps as the one to beat, even if the trip remains the query. Two lead-in trials suggest he is in good order and the draw gives him every chance to run them along. #11 Thriving Brothers raced wide without cover from barrier 13 at Sha Tin last start and weakened, but he is better than that. A mid-draw gives him the chance to get back to his proper form. #3 A Americ Te Specso gets no favors from barrier 12, but this is not a strong race and the lack of depth gives him the chance to close strongly late. #8 Super Unicorn is suited back to 1,650m after two runs over 1,800m and can improve.

Race 8 – LUCKY PATCH HANDICAP

Class 2 (105–75 rating)

22:10 | 1200m | HKD $2,840,000

#3 Crimson Flash gets back to his pet track and distance, where he is three from four, and the race shape looks made for him. There is plenty of speed engaged on paper, which should give him every chance to prove too strong late. #2 Bottomuptogether steps from barrier 1 with Moreira picking up the ride for Frankie Lor, giving him plenty of options to continue his consistent run of form. #4 Young Champion maps similarly to Crimson Flash, settling off the speed in a stalking position and looking to pounce over the top late. #5 Victor The Winner keeps Purton, which is meaningful, and a well-rated ride can see him hard to peg back.

Race 9 – SUN JEWELLERY HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Thunder Kit simply had no luck last start when third to Mr Incredible, held up for a good portion of the straight after being taken back early from a wide draw. He comes to Happy Valley for the first time with strong form behind him, and barrier 1 is key. #7 Endurance Express has had excuses in two solid on-pace runs, doing the early work in fast-run races and fading only late. Barrier 4 suits, and a kinder race shape gives him the chance to take a step forward. #11 Danica’s Choice rises back into Class 3 off his first Hong Kong win, an impressive effort from barrier 10, and the 10-pound relief at the weights is meaningful. #1 Flying Wrote has been in fine form all season, and he maps for another sweet run with every chance.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 2, 9, 3, 4

Race 2: 6, 4, 9, 2

Race 3: 2, 10, 6, 8

Race 4: 3, 1, 8, 2

Race 5: 1, 6, 12, 9

Race 6: 7, 8, 1, 6

Race 7: 10, 11, 3, 8

Race 8: 3, 2, 4, 5

Race 9: 4, 7, 11, 1

Jackpot information for 15 July, Wednesday meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$400,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$13,000,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus;

A jackpot of HK$800,000 will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pool (Race 1);

A jackpot of HK$2,000,000 will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pool (Race 9).

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.