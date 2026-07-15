Engelbrecht-Bresges: "We had one of our best seasons ever – and it is really time to celebrate"

The last time Happy Valley hosted the season's final meeting, fans streamed around Wong Nai Chung Road to the tram terminus and packed the old track 25,000-strong for a night the Jockey Club's CEO called the best ever staged at the Valley. Tonight, the Season Finale comes home again – and this time it caps a campaign that will be talked about for decades.

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This was the season Ka Ying Rising stretched his winning streak to a record-breaking 20. The season Romantic Warrior returned from injury to clinch just the third Triple Crown in history. Fittingly, the two all-time greats could not be separated on Friday night, crowned joint Hong Kong Horse of the Year.

"We had one of our best seasons ever – and it is really time to celebrate," Jockey Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges told The Standard. "Because I believe what we have been able to achieve this year has taken the sport and entertainment to another level."

Central to that entertainment, as always, has been Happy Wednesdays, the Beer Garden bouncing all season and becoming, more than ever, the destination for young revelers. Expect it to heave for the finale, where the party doubles as a victory lap for Caspar Fownes – the ultimate Happy Valley trainer who sealed his fifth championship on Sunday and now returns with ammunition at his happiest hunting ground.

Jockey Zac Purton will want to end another spectacular season on a high - he secured his ninth championship, a fifth straight - but his competitive spirit will ensure he will be desperate to add to his 143 winners. He heads into the final fixture with ten winners from the previous five meetings.

For others, there is still plenty to play for.

Out on the track, there is still plenty to play for. David Eustace heads to the city circuit chasing a strong finish to his second season, and no venue has been kinder to him: 19 of his 35 winners this term have come at the Valley. One more on Wednesday would take him to 36 for the season, matching his debut-year tally, and he has secured Joao Moreira for two of his best chances.

"We haven't had a winner yet," Eustace said of his link-up with the Magic Man, "but hopefully we can on Wednesday."