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HONG KONG RACING

Vivavious Win's wow moment as Zac Purton closes in on 2,000

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

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Vivacious Win produced a visually stunning performance at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, bolting clear by five lengths in the Class 4 Dandelion Handicap and trainer David Eustace's first instinct was to plead for mercy from the handicapper.

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The four-year-old, a private purchase griffin by The Autumn Sun sourced by co-owner Eddie Hurip for friend Gregory Chan Kin-kaie’s “Vivacious Syndicate” had not won in 10 starts but was creeping closer to a breakthrough. Three placings from five runs this term had told Eustace the horse was getting there and when Zac Purton climbed aboard from a low draw, the combination proved deadly.

"He has been threatening to win for a little while – he has been a touch unlucky – obviously you don't expect him to win like that though," Eustace said. "But he got a good draw, the race set up nicely– there was good speed on early –  and Zac judged the tempo of the race perfectly."

Angus Chung Yik-lai rolled forward on the lead aboard Beauty Gemini and set an unrelenting gallop through the first half of the race, stringing the field out and setting the table for the closers. Purton had Vivacious Win in a perfect trailing position with cover, biding his time, and when he eased from the ‘one-one’ at the top of the straight, the response was electric. Vivacious Win burst clear under minimal urging, his five-length margin growing with every stride.

It was the kind of win that typically attracts a double-figure ratings adjustment, and Eustace wasted no time mounting his defense.

"I hope the handicapper doesn't get too carried away," he said. "I didn't think the field looked that strong on paper, and the pace early exaggerated the margin, so hopefully he can take that into account."

Eustace was more forthcoming when asked about the horse's future. "The margin was exaggerated by the strength and set-up of the race, but I have always quite liked him. He has just taken a while to get there," he said. "I think he will be better next season now that he has had a good grounding. After a break he will be a nice horse. He has a nice action."

Vivacious Win won off a mark of 47 and the extent of any rise will shape where he starts next term and how much room there is to show that upside. 

For Purton, it was another day at the office as he continues to pad the most prolific career in Hong Kong racing history. The win was his 1,995th in the jurisdiction, inching him ever closer to a milestone that seemed unthinkable when he arrived from Sydney in 2007.

The presentation ceremony provided the night's most memorable image. Seven-time Hong Kong champion jockey Gary Moore, whose riding career spanned an Arc de Triomphe and a dynasty built alongside his father, the great George Moore, and his brother John, was front and center in the winner's photo – and planted a kiss on Purton's cheek.

"I am sure Zac was delighted," Eustace deadpanned.

Moore explained his connection. "The first winner I rode in Hong Kong was for Gregory Chan’s father in 1972. That is a precious memory for me. It was on a horse called Vivacious," he said. "I am a big supporter of the horse and of Gregory Chan, who is a dear friend of mine.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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