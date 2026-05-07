Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Saturday, May 9

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Saturday, May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Race Meeting: 09/05/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "C" Course

Race 1 – BUTTERFLY BAY PLATE

12:30 | 1000m | HKD $950,000

#6 Ever Wealth has the advantage of Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim on debut, and that can mean plenty in a field of young, inexperienced horses lining up for either their first or second starts. #9 Secret Ingredient stuck on well for second on debut and should be fitter for the experience. Barrier 9 gives him a better draw today and he can take another step forward. #10 Talents Champion was drawn on the wrong part of the track at his first start but stuck on well for third. Barrier 7 looks more suitable and should allow him to get closer to the rail for a better trip. #1 Almighty Warrior trialed up the straight recently, albeit quietly, against much better horses than this. Purton rides and that is the angle.

Race 2 – TUEN MUN PUBLIC RIDING SCHOOL HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Quartz Legend is on the six-day back-up after finishing 13th, when he had a poor trip from barrier 13 and was never on the track. From an inside draw today, he should get a ground-saving run, which brings him back into the equation. #1 Northern Fire Ball maps for a soft lead from barrier 3 under Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim in a race without much speed on paper. He may be better suited at Happy Valley, but this race sets up perfectly for him. #2 Matzden turned in a good fourth at his first look in Class 4, and that sets him up nicely coming into this race ready to put his hand up for a win. #5 Warrior’s Dream had no luck on pace from barrier 11 when stepping to 1,400m last time, weakening out of a fast-run race. Back in trip suits here in a race without much tempo.

Race 3 – POK FU LAM PUBLIC RIDING SCHOOL HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:30 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#2 Fight Time drops back into Class 5 and reunites with Britney Wong, the same set-up that proved successful first-up this season when she got the job done from barrier 13. Barrier 4 is much kinder today and his lead-in trial was full of promise. #13 Team Happy has performed well in two starts since joining Michael Chang’s stable and maps for a sweet run from barrier 2, giving himself every chance to feature again. #6 General Smart should get a kinder run than last start from barrier 13, Purton sticks, and the drop back in distance is key. #5 Only U has been running well without winning this season for Brett Crawford. Forgive his latest run on the all-weather, as his turf form reads much better.

Race 4 – LEI YUE MUN PUBLIC RIDING SCHOOL HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:00 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Grand Nova will be fitter second-up after five months away from racing, and his first-up second showed he has returned in good order. #8 Storm Mirror has been well prepared for debut through multiple trials and most of them have been pleasing. His latest, with blinkers on for the first time, was strong through the line and he is worth a chance on debut. #7 Rapid Phantom ran well on debut despite settling further back than expected based on what he had shown in his trials. He has trialed okay between runs and will come on well second-up. #11 Bustling City keeps trialing well enough to suggest he can show something at the races, but he has clearly needed time as a three-year-old.

Race 5 – THE HONG KONG RIDING FOR THE DISABLED ASSOCIATION CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Flashing Fighter looks set to map comfortably again from an on-pace position, while his key rivals appear likely to concede early ground. His debut win was good, he has upside and he can go on with it. #1 Conrad Patch was fifth to Flashing Fighter last time, beaten two lengths after having every chance, but this looks the sort of race where he can get close again. #2 Positive Smile cannot be ignored in Class 4, although he is a backmarker and 1,400m is probably more his go. Still, the form is there for him to be competitive. #9 Brownneedstofurther placed second to the in-form Giant Ballon last start, which stands out here. That was his first run in blinkers and it was encouraging.

Race 6 – CASTLE PEAK HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:00 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Invictus Dragon is due a change of luck and has been running better than the results suggest. He has tested patience, but the race sets up well for him today and this looks a good chance to make amends and get on the board. #8 Super Dragon is a three-year-old with obvious ability but has not quite put it all together yet. He is second-up today after drawing wide last start, when he ran well against the race shape to finish fifth, and he can improve. #11 Decision Link backed up a maiden win at the top of Class 5 over 1,200m with a fast-finishing second over this course and distance back in Class 4. That was a nice effort and he is going well. #7 Lucky Man won straight away for Jimmy Ting and did it in style, kicking clear by three lengths.

Race 7 – THE ST GEORGE'S CHALLENGE CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:35 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Audacious Pursuit resumes and has no queries at the distance, boasting a win and a second from three attempts. He looks well placed to make his mark fresh. #6 Circuit Marshal is an improving type who gets better conditions from barrier 3, along with a gear change, after drawing barrier 12 last start. #9 Victor Supreme is only a three-year-old with five starts and no placings, but he has been around the mark in some good races, including a close-up fourth last time in what has turned into a strong form race. #4 Turin Champions is on an upward trend, already a winner and three-time placegetter from seven starts, and he comes off a third to Big Return, which is looking like solid form.

Race 8 – LEI YUE MUN PARK HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

16:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#10 Spicy Standard ticks plenty of boxes up in class and down 18 pounds in the weights after two very good runs from wide barriers at the top of Class 4. He gets a clear map upgrade today from a more suitable draw and looks ready to take his chance. #3 Gold Patch is a three-year-old building a handy record, with three wins and a third from four starts, and he does not look done yet. Barrier 11 is today’s query. #4 Chill Buddy comes out of a strong form race after resuming from two months away from racing, and he has won a trial well between runs. #9 Ace Champion is trending the right way but had to get too far back from barrier 12 at Happy Valley last time before closing well into seventh. Two starts ago, he mapped closer from an inside gate and he can do the same again today.

Race 9 – POK FU LAM COUNTRY PARK HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

16:35 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#5 Ever Luck bounced back to winning form in smart fashion when blinkers went on for the first time, leading throughout over this track and trip. He is only a three-year-old and now has two wins from five starts, and that headgear switch, combined with the switch to this course and distance, has him heading the right way. #12 Lightness Of Music is a talented horse resuming after a stable switch to Danny Shum, although he has had some internal issues. His trials have looked good ahead of his return and he should be competitive. #7 Straight To Glory returns to this track and trip after a series of solid runs over 1,200m at Happy Valley. #3 Metro Power will relish getting back to the straight course after three runs at Happy Valley, where he won over 1,200m two starts ago before being used up early from a wide draw last time.

Race 10 – POK FU LAM RESERVOIR HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:10 | 1600m | HKD $2,050,000

#3 Endued has been luckless in three runs since winning four starts ago. He is testing patience, but he gets another look today and, given how the race sets up on paper, this looks his race to lose. #5 Smart Avenue is suited back in distance after a failed attempt at 2,000m last time, and from an inside gate, with Purton taking the ride for the first time, the set-up looks ideal. #4 Amazing Partners comes into this as a last-start winner after scoring at his first attempt over the mile, taking his record to three wins from six starts, and barrier 2 means he gets every chance in the run again. #2 Blazing Wukong won smartly when blinkers went on for the first time last start and remains in the mix.

Race 11 – SAI WAN SHAN HANDICAP

Class 2 (105–80 rating)

17:45 | 1200m | HKD $2,840,000

#6 Bulb General is second-up off an injury layoff and his return run was full of promise, closing off as well as anything in the race when third to Young Champion. He is well placed at the weights, should strip fitter and gets his chance to bounce back to winning form. #11 Hot Delight puts his unbeaten record on the line as he chases four straight wins. This is a sharp rise in grade and there is a slight query around his trial between runs, although that came on a sloppy all-weather track. He is a talent on the rise. #5 Young Champion has been a revelation since dropping back to 1,200m five starts ago, placing four times and winning once, and he comes in well at the weights again. #4 Patch Of Stars looks set to map nicely just off what should be a genuine speed from barrier 3, giving him his chance to pounce late.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 6, 9, 10, 1

Race 2: 7, 1, 2, 5

Race 3: 2, 13, 6, 5

Race 4: 6, 8, 7, 11

Race 5: 3, 1, 2, 9

Race 6: 6, 8, 11, 7

Race 7: 5, 6, 9, 4

Race 8: 10, 3, 4, 9

Race 9: 5, 12, 7, 3

Race 10: 3, 5, 4, 2

Race 11: 6, 11, 5, 4

Jackpot information for 9 May, Saturday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus;

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the fifth Double Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.