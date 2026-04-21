"I think he is one of the best horses I’ve ever seen": David Hayes in awe of Ka Ying Rising before Chairman’s Sprint Prize

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Ka Ying Rising has a way of turning his trainer David Hayes into a fan.

“The amount of horses I’ve trained, with over 100 Group One winners, I just haven’t had one that is so dominant,” said Hayes. “I think, truly, two years ago, I thought he was a really good Group One horse. A year ago, or 18 months ago, I think I said he’s the best horse I’ve ever trained.

“And I know I’m a bit biased and one-eyed, but I think he is one of the best horses I’ve ever seen. That’s the level I think he’s at, not just the best I’ve trained.”

Ka Ying Rising will chase a second G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize when he attempts a record-extending 20th consecutive win at the FWD Champions Day fixture on Sunday at Sha Tin. He was out on Sha Tin’s all-weather track on Tuesday morning in what Hayes described as “maintenance” work.

“That was just a maintenance gallop,” Hayes said of Ka Ying Rising’s workout, in which he clocked the final 400m in 23.20 seconds. “He had his major one the other day and today was just his ‘waiting-for-the-race gallop.’”

The major gallop Hayes referred to was a turf hit-out last Thursday, when he clocked a slick 21.50 seconds for the final 400m.

His jockey Zac Purton said: “He was very relaxed this morning. If you had seen him last week when I galloped him on the turf, he was pumped up. He knew he was there to work. He was out on the grass and he sensed his job.

“But this morning he had the hood on and he’s relaxed again after that good gallop last week.”

Hayes said his one order to Purton in the mornings is not so much about the work itself, but simply to keep him out of harm’s way. Purton took Ka Ying Rising out last of Hayes’ string to stay out of trouble, but there was a scare on the way back when the horse in front of him in the tunnel became fractious.

“My one instruction to Zac is not so much about the work, it’s just, ‘Don’t get him kicked,’ and he does it perfectly every time,” Hayes said. “He came back and said, ‘You wouldn’t believe it, there was one horse behind me and one in front of me, and this mad thing in front started bucking and running to the left.’”

Both Purton and Ka Ying Rising appeared unfazed by the commotion, even if Hayes said the jockey told him he “had a heart attack,” while Purton said the horse handled himself well.

Hayes did not see what happened, but when shown the footage of the near miss later he observed: “Swishing tail, that normally means I’m going to kick you!”