logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

"I think he is one of the best horses I’ve ever seen": David Hayes in awe of Ka Ying Rising before Chairman’s Sprint Prize

HONG KONG RACING
27 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo

 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ka Ying Rising has a way of turning his trainer David Hayes into a fan.

“The amount of horses I’ve trained, with over 100 Group One winners, I just haven’t had one that is so dominant,” said Hayes. “I think, truly, two years ago, I thought he was a really good Group One horse. A year ago, or 18 months ago, I think I said he’s the best horse I’ve ever trained.

“And I know I’m a bit biased and one-eyed, but I think he is one of the best horses I’ve ever seen. That’s the level I think he’s at, not just the best I’ve trained.”

Ka Ying Rising will chase a second G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize when he attempts a  record-extending 20th consecutive win at the FWD Champions Day fixture on Sunday at Sha Tin. He was out on Sha Tin’s all-weather track on Tuesday morning in what Hayes described as “maintenance” work.

“That was just a maintenance gallop,” Hayes said of Ka Ying Rising’s workout, in which he clocked the final 400m in 23.20 seconds. “He had his major one the other day and today was just his ‘waiting-for-the-race gallop.’”

The major gallop Hayes referred to was a turf hit-out last Thursday, when he clocked a slick 21.50 seconds for the final 400m.

His jockey Zac Purton said: “He was very relaxed this morning. If you had seen him last week when I galloped him on the turf, he was pumped up. He knew he was there to work. He was out on the grass and he sensed his job.

“But this morning he had the hood on and he’s relaxed again after that good gallop last week.”

Hayes said his one order to Purton in the mornings is not so much about the work itself, but simply to keep him out of harm’s way. Purton took Ka Ying Rising out last of Hayes’ string to stay out of trouble, but there was a scare on the way back when the horse in front of him in the tunnel became fractious. 

“My one instruction to Zac is not so much about the work, it’s just, ‘Don’t get him kicked,’ and he does it perfectly every time,” Hayes said. “He came back and said, ‘You wouldn’t believe it, there was one horse behind me and one in front of me, and this mad thing in front started bucking and running to the left.’”

Both Purton and Ka Ying Rising appeared unfazed by the commotion, even if Hayes said the jockey told him he “had a heart attack,” while Purton said the horse handled himself well.

Hayes did not see what happened, but when shown the footage of the near miss later he observed: “Swishing tail, that normally means I’m going to kick you!”

 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Read More
Romantic Warrior's QEII Cup bid faces 'real deal' threat
HONG KONG RACING
18 hours ago
Voyage Bubble. HKJC
First-time blinkers for Voyage Bubble in Champions Mile
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, April 22
HONG KONG RACING
20-04-2026 12:59 HKT
Four for the master Size but it's all about the horses
HONG KONG RACING
19-04-2026 21:32 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Fownes rewarded for patience, Gold Patch shines and Teetan rides by the book
HONG KONG RACING
19-04-2026 21:26 HKT
'Crowd favorite' Dylan Mo and Winning Wing return eyeing late-season features
HONG KONG RACING
17-04-2026 12:30 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: a once-in-a-lifetime horse, a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Conghua 
HONG KONG RACING
17-04-2026 06:41 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, April 19
HONG KONG RACING
16-04-2026 13:08 HKT
Joao Moreira returns to scale on Family Fortune. Singtao
"Magic Man" Joao Moreira channels rugby winger in stunning Happy Valley Win aboard Family Fortune.
HONG KONG RACING
16-04-2026 08:35 HKT
Andrea Atzeni armed with another solid book at Happy Valley
HONG KONG RACING
14-04-2026 17:16 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
22 hours ago
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19-04-2026 16:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.