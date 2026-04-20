Romantic Warrior's QEII Cup bid faces 'real deal' threat

Romantic Warrior heads into Sunday's FWD QEII Cup chasing a record-extending fourth win in the race and his place as the greatest prize money earner in Hong Kong history, but this may be the toughest test he has ever faced on turf.

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The threat comes from Japanese raider Masquerade Ball, a horse Romantic Warrior's trainer Danny Shum called "awesome."

Masquerade Ball carries an international rating of 128, earned courtesy of a narrow second to Calandagan in last year's Japan Cup after winning the G1 Tenno Sho (Autumn). It is the highest figure any overseas challenger has brought to Sha Tin.

"I believe if you look at those figures, and his rating of 128, it is the highest we have ever had coming from overseas," Hong Kong Jockey Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said. "He is the real deal and this will be the toughest test, on turf, that Romantic Warrior has ever faced."

Shum was equally direct when asked which rival he feared most, pointing to the saddle cloth Masquerade Ball will wear as highest-rated runner.

"Number 1," Shum told The Standard. "He's very good, this horse is awesome."

Masquerade Ball made an appearance at morning trackwork today, completing paddock schooling — a familiarization exercise in Sha Tin's pre-race parade ring designed to reduce race day stress ahead of the HK$30 million feature.

Romantic Warrior will face a small but select field that also includes last year's Hong Kong Vase winner Sosie, Royal Champion — a last-start winner of the G1 Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia — and Japanese raiders Giovanni and June Take.

All 10 overseas FWD Champions Day entrants have arrived at Sha Tin and will continue preparations from the quarantine stables this week. Sunday's card also features the HK$24 million Champions Mile and Chairman's Sprint Prize, where Ka Ying Rising chases a 20th consecutive victory.