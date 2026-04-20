Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, April 22

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, April 22.

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Race Meeting: 22/04/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "B" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – FLAMINGO FLOWER HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:40 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#7 Turf Phoenix makes his stable debut for Jimmy Ting after being trained by Chris So and Ting’s record with stable transfers is a positive. Barrier 3 sets him up for a good run in transit and gives him the chance to lift his form straight away. #6 Happy Boys also steps out first-up for a new yard, now with Cody Mo after 15 starts for Mark Newnham. His last run can be upgraded, an unlucky sixth from barrier 11 at Sha Tin after being steadied early, then running into a wall of horses in the straight, and his trial since has been encouraging. #8 Team Happy gets a workable draw in barrier 4 with Purton aboard, and that matters given he comes off a close-up fourth beaten less than a length. #2 Giddy Up is the class-dropper to respect. He will let the speed unfold, then launch into it late.

Race 2 – FREESIA HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:10 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#2 Soaring Bronco won straight away for the Mark Newnham yard and has since trialed impressively and remains well placed in Class 5. He can win again. #8 Verbier gets the chance to land the right run from barrier 2 under Moreira as he switches back to a well-proven track and distance after a game third on the all-weather. #6 Double Bingo is also set up for a clean trip from barrier 4 on the quick back-up, coming off a head second at his second run for the Ricky Yiu stable. The stable change already looks to have brought improvement. #7 Podium draws barrier 1, a key change after he made late ground from the back over 1200m off a wide draw last time, and that inside gate can see him settle closer and be more competitive.

Race 3 – GERANIUM HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#8 To Infinity has the blinkers going on again and the quick back-up is an interesting move in a race that does not look straightforward. Barrier 2 gives him the platform to map for the right run. #3 Vermilion Tempest is worth another chance after an excusable 10th when he got stirred up and sweated up pre-race. He is better than that, although Moreira has work to do from barrier 11. #4 Fortune Star finished off well for fourth last time after settling a long way back, and in a moderate contest like this he does not need much to fall his way to be in the finish. #5 Shooting To Top had a tough run wide without cover last time and his sixth was better than it reads. This is only start three, his debut showed ability, and he is open to improvement.

Race 4 – LAVENDER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Vigor Eye gets a golden chance to break through at start six as he switches to Happy Valley off strong Sha Tin form. Purton jumps on at the right time, barrier 2 sets him up to land handy and he is the one to beat. #1 Young Arrow drops back into Class 4 where he is one from one and gets a kinder set-up from barrier 3 after covering ground on the all-weather last time. #7 Flying Sniper draws awkwardly in barrier 11, but his fast-finishing fifth behind Elite Golf at Sha Tin was full of merit and the form stacks up. He is on the up. #10 Yeux De Lifeline is a work in progress with only four starts and resumes for the first time since late January. John Size has given him time and his trials have been encouraging, while barrier 1 gives him the chance to map sweetly for return and a chance to take a step forward.

Race 5 – THE LUSITANO CHALLENGE CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#11 Thunder Prince has been running well all season without landing the win and he gets his chance from barrier 1 with Purton aboard. An impressive trial win between starts keeps him right on track. #8 Little Monster has endured five straight wide draws and has had little go right in running, yet he has not been beaten far. Barrier 7 is a big improvement and gives him the chance to map far cleaner, and his second to Aurio four runs ago reads well as a form reference. #12 Winning Champion remains a work in progress as a three-year-old who has yet to win, but he is down at the foot of the weights, has a good draw, and a trial win between runs keeps him in the conversation. #4 Winning Money draws marginally better in barrier 9 after jumping from 10 first-up, when he covered ground wide throughout and still was not beaten far into seventh.

Race 6 – HEATHER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#8 Jumbo Blessing resumes for the first time since February after pulling up with an irregular heart rhythm. This marks just his third career run and his debut effort now reads well, running a slashing fourth as market elect behind Sight Hermoso. He has trialed nicely for the return, gets barrier 4, and Moreira taking the ride adds plenty as he looks poised to break through. #4 Beauty Show is a three-year-old on the up who ran an encouraging second on debut and looked as though he would take plenty from the experience. Natural improvement second-up can see him right there in the finish again. #1 Healthy Healthy drops into a very suitable Class 4 and his profile reads well after three placings from eight starts this season. #6 Grand Nova is first-up since early November and has trialed well for the return while barrier 1 should help him settle into a handy position and map with every chance.

Race 7 – KALANCHOE HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Together We Value made an immediate impression at this track and distance, drawing barrier 12, being eased back early, then charging into fourth and not beaten far. That was the run of a horse ready to win. #1 Horsepower comes out of the same race and ran a similar race from barrier 10, settling closer in the run than Together We Value before finishing a narrow second. Barrier 2 is the key change to his chances today. #5 Bunta Baby is in career-best form chasing a hat-trick after beating Horsepower and Together We Value last time, but barrier 11 is the query for how much work he needs to do early. #6 Central Bank disappointed on Hong Kong debut and was tipped out, but he returns after 67 days and two good trials suggest a better effort is on the cards.

Race 8 – ONCIDIUM HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1800m | HKD $2,050,000

#11 Ace War has gone to another level since joining the Newnham stable, winning his last two races with plenty in hand by a combined four and a quarter lengths. That form was far too strong for Class 4 and he rises back into Class 3 as an improved horse, chasing the hat-trick and looking hard to beat again. #3 China Win remains an untapped four-year-old and the step back up to 1800m looks a plus after a close-up third over the mile. #1 Liveandletlive does his best work in front and will give his usual honest sight, with his chances tied to race shape. #5 So You Will is still coming to hand, but improving with racing, coming off a fifth beaten three-quarters of a length over 1650m on the all-weather, and the rise in trip is a new test but one he looks as though he can handle.

Race 9 – ROSELLE HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#3 Love Together is better than his last two results suggest since stepping up to 1200m, enduring tough trips on each occasion. An impressive trial second since has him in good order, while the switch to Moreira is the key change as he looks set to get a cleaner run and bounce back. #1 Aurio kept his strong season rolling with an easy city win by a length and a half, while barrier 4 sets him up for another soft run in a race that does not look rich in early speed. Another good chance to repeat. #12 Packing Glory ticks boxes, down in the weights, barrier 1, and the blinkers back on, while his Sha Tin form reads well coming into this. #6 Greater Bae is likely to be ridden quietly from barrier 9, settling midfield or worse, then looking to launch late.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 7, 6, 8, 2

Race 2: 2, 8, 6, 7

Race 3: 8, 3, 4, 5

Race 4: 6, 1, 7, 10

Race 5: 11, 8, 12, 4

Race 6: 8, 4, 1, 6

Race 7: 4, 1, 5, 6

Race 8: 11, 3, 1, 5

Race 9: 3, 1, 12, 6

Jackpot information for 22 April, Wednesday meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the fourth Double Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.