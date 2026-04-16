Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, April 19

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, April 19.

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Race Meeting: 19/04/2026 Sha Tin - MIXED - AWT / Turf C+3 Course

Race 1 – RACING FOR CHARITY 1800M HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

12:45 | 1800m | HKD $875,000

#1 Foremost Teddy looks set up to bounce back, returning to Class 5 where his record is strong and landing a map that can allow him to roll to the lead, as he did four runs ago when winning a similar race. Britney Wong’s timing will be key. #4 Firefoot is not a prolific winner, one from 27, but the first look at Class 5 is a plus and he shapes to get a reasonable run in transit. #9 Happydearhappydeer has placed twice at this track and trip and arrives off a run of efforts where things have not fallen his way, and he can be competitive at his best. #11 All Are Mine draws wide in barrier 11 but gets another look back at this track and trip after going off favorite over 2200m at Happy Valley last time. He settled too far back there, then closed late into sixth, which carried merit.

Race 2 – SUPPORTING SPORTS ALL AROUND 1200M HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:15 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#3 Win Speed gets his first look at Class 5 and Nichola Yuen’s 10lb claim brings him in on 125lb. Barrier 7 is a clear improvement on 13 last time and he maps to give himself every chance on pace. #9 Viva Chaleur finally broke through at start 36 and did it in style, drawing clear by three lengths. Barrier 1 gives Atzeni the chance to land in the right spot again and attempt a repeat. #1 Glory Cloud will have plenty of supporters with Moreira and Caspar Fownes teaming up, and the conditions look suited back in a set-up similar to the one he won under five runs ago. #11 Modest Gentleman comes off an impressive trial win and, despite going 718 days without a win, he has been edging close. Chadwick keeps the ride and the map gives him every chance to get on the board after going 148 runs since a win.

Race 3 – PROMOTING HEALTH FOR ALL 1000M HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:45 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Run Run Sunrise comes here in good form after winning well over Mapogo two runs ago, then running another good race when closing into second behind Ever Luck after racing on the wrong part of the track. Barrier 12 suits the straight course and, with plenty of speed engaged on paper, the tempo looks set up for him to be camped off it and darting through late. #10 Perfect Triumph took a clear step forward second-up, doing his best work late into fourth in that same race, and barrier 11 sets him up for a similar stalking run. Moreira taking the ride adds plenty. #2 Tourbillon Golfer looks one of the pace influences under Yuen’s 10lb claim and can give a sight, but the amount of early pressure will shape how much he has left late. #6 Mapogo was only fourth on debut as the odds-on favorite, but he looked to need the experience and can improve second-up.

Race 4 – EMBRACING SUCCESS IN ITS MANY WAYS 1400M HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:15 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#13 The All Rounder has been knocking on the door, placing twice from his last three starts, and he gets a kinder draw in barrier 5 after wide gates at his last two runs. He is ready to win. #2 Chill Partners draws a wide barrier again for a third straight run, but the ability is there after he overcame a wide draw two starts ago to break through, then had a poor trip last time and never got into it. #8 Voyage Boss looks to have found a suitable race to lift his form, and while he has not been featuring in recent starts, his third behind Straight To Glory four runs ago reads well to keep him in the mix. #10 Decision Link won impressively at Happy Valley in Class 5 last time from barrier 12 over 1200m, and this is a different test, but his form has clearly lifted since joining the Caspar Fownes stable.

Race 5 – THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB COMMUNITY TROPHY (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:05 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Prestige Ricky resumes after being sidelined by a heart irregularity last time and returns off a good trial. He is down in the ratings and has had little luck in recent runs, so the set-up gives him the chance to make his mark. The Jimmy Orman–Ricky Yiu pairing has not struck this season, but this looks a genuine opportunity to change that. #11 Absolute Honour was a pass-mark fourth at his first run for the Frankie Lor stable and gets every chance to improve. Purton stays aboard, barrier 1 is ideal, and the map looks as clean as it gets. #3 Mega Mastermind pinched it last time after dictating from a wide draw and getting away with cheap sectionals. #10 Multisuperstar gets another look after racing close to the speed last time and not finding much when pressure went on. A return to quieter tactics can suit him better.

Race 6 – ENRICHING LIVES THROUGH ARTS AND CULTURE 1650M HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:40 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Shanghai Style gets the right set-up from barrier 2 after a big third last time, missing the kick, settling near last, then finishing strongly against the race shape over 1800m. The drop back to 1650m looks a key positive and he maps for a much handier run. #8 Shotgun backs up after seven days from going too hard in front over 1400m on turf and fading late into fourth. His prior all-the-way win was impressive, he is in form, and barrier 1 gives him the chance to give a good sight today. #11 Bull Attitude has been holding his form since switching to this track and trip, three straight fourths, and his latest effort was better than it reads after a wide draw and traffic late. #3 Perfect Team is a track-and-trip specialist and can lift now down in class with Moreira taking over.

Race 7 – ENABLING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE 1200M HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

16:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Armour War Eagle drops into Class 4 for the first time and lands barrier 1 after wide draws at his last two starts. Using the gate is the key, but the set-up is there for him to take a big step forward. #3 Giant Leap gets in well once Yuen’s 10lb claim is applied and he has trialed well between runs after an excusable 12th. Barrier 4 gives him a clean map. #10 Juicy Dragon was forced to cover ground last time and still only went down by a neck into second, which reads as a solid effort. #5 Target Audience resumes for the first time since July last year and switches to the all-weather after winning on a New Zealand synthetic track pre-import. He is having only his second start in Class 4, while his trial was a good piece of work.

Race 8 – LIFTING EVERY YOUNG LIFE 1200M HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

16:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#11 Tin Fook goes on in first-time blinkers at his first run for the Ricky Yiu stable and the set-up looks ideal. He has shown ability through eight local starts without winning, placing twice and finishing close up in some solid races, and from barrier 1 at the foot of the weights he gets his chance to put it together. #3 Aurora Patch ran well into second from barrier 10 last time and barrier 4 gives him another clean map to be right there again. #6 Pi Legend made the most of a class drop and Nichola Yuen’s claim last time to break through. He now steps back into Class 3 with Moreira taking over and can still find himself in front with ease. #5 Blazing Wind gets Purton back aboard and that booking adds plenty given they are two-from-two.

Race 9 – HELPING OLDER ADULTS AGE WELL 1400M HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:10 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Aerovolanic arrives in peak form after back-to-back two-length wins, and both have been good form references since, so he again looks the one to beat. #3 Everyone’s Star has had little luck in recent runs but has shown enough to suggest a turnaround is not far away, and Moreira is a key change given he is the only rider to have won on him in Hong Kong. #1 Sky Jewellery returns after more than a year off the scene, sidelined after bleeding in a barrier trial when he had been marked as a leading Derby contender. Fitness is the obvious query first-up. #7 Uranus Star has had to cope with wide draws at his last three starts and still produced solid efforts, including holding second behind Salon S last time. Barrier 10 is another awkward gate, but he still shapes as the likely leader.

Race 10 – ENABLING PROFESSIONALS TO FLOURISH FOR THEIR CHARGE 1200M HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#2 Super Express keeps knocking on the door, coming off three straight seconds and now sitting on a record of two wins and seven runner-up finishes from nine starts. That pattern is hard to ignore, but first-time blinkers, which he has trialed well in, are the new angle. #10 Robot Lucky Star resumes after being off the scene since late March and returns in a strong Class 3, but his trials for the comeback have been likable and he looks ready. #5 Gold Patch is an untapped three-year-old for the Francis Lui stable, rising in grade after a fighting Class 4 win under a big weight from a wide draw, his second win from three starts. #3 Ka Ying Attack has trialed well since finishing second to Circuit Champion and adds a speed angle, capable of taking up a prominent spot early.

Race 11 – FOSTERING AN ENABLING AND INCLUSIVE SOCIETY 1800M HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–75 rating)

18:20 | 1800m | HKD $3,120,000

#4 Patch Of Cosmo comes off an encouraging Derby fourth, making late ground after being 10th at the 800m and still eighth at the 400m before closing off well. Purton reuniting is a key positive after winning on him first-up this season. #3 Winning Wing brings the standout formline after finishing third behind Romantic Warrior over 2000m last time. He has had 49 days between runs and has trialed well for a staying type between runs. #8 Joy Of Spring maps for a soft run from barrier 1 and arrives in good form off a second at the mile. The step up to 1800m is key given he is a five-time winner at the trip. #2 Stunning Peach draws wide in barrier 12, but the long run to the first turn gives Angus Chung time to find a spot. He has hit career-best form recently and this is easier than his last assignment.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 1, 4, 9, 11

Race 2: 3, 9, 1, 11

Race 3: 1, 10, 2, 6

Race 4: 13, 2, 8, 10

Race 5: 6, 11, 3, 10

Race 6: 5, 8, 11, 3

Race 7: 1, 3, 10, 5

Race 8: 11, 3, 6, 5

Race 9: 4, 3, 1, 7

Race 10: 2, 10, 5, 3

Race 11: 4, 3, 8, 2

Jackpot information for 19 April, Sunday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$350,000 will be topped-up to the fifth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement