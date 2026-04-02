Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Monday, April 6

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Monday, April 6.

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Race Meeting: 06/04/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "B+2" Course

Race 1 – LUGARD HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

12:30 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 Rapid Phantom debuts for Ricky Yiu and the booking of stable apprentice Nichola Yuen, with her 10lb claim, is well placed. His trials have been pass marks, but barrier 13 up the straight is an advantage. #1 Almighty Lightning backed up a series of promising trials by winning impressively on debut by two lengths over Run Run Sunrise, who has since won and then ran well again last week, so the form stacks up. He has trialed well between runs and will take beating. #14 Enjoy Golf gets his chance at the foot of Class 4 and draws well in barrier 12 for the straight course. Even though he has been disappointing overall, the set-up gives him the chance to back up his last-start third. #2 Super Sixty resumes after three defeats as favorite, but in stronger races than this. His trials for the return have been sound, and barrier 10 helps.

Race 2 – SEVERN HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:00 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#1 Always Fluke is in good form this campaign, placing twice from three starts, and he drops back into Class 5 after a close-up sixth where the trip did him no favors. The one to beat with clear running. #5 Majestic Delight finally broke through for an overdue win after threatening all season, and he did it with authority. Another low draw sets him up to get the right run again. #8 King Alloy gets a map upgrade from barrier 7 after wide draws at his last two Happy Valley runs where he has placed third each time. Yuen’s 10lb claim can help him roll forward and give a bold sight. #6 Noble Fans goes into Class 5 for the first time and that alone boosts his chances. Barrier 4 is a big plus after outside draws in his last two starts, and a much-improved lead-in trial says he’s arriving in good order.

Race 3 – POLLOCK HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:30 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Multisuperstar has gone around at long odds in his four starts and has not threatened on paper, but he has also had little luck in the straight. His last run was the clear step forward, finishing off strongly into fourth against the race shape, and it suggests he is heading the right way. #2 Amazing Gaze goes in first-time blinkers, and he brings form that stacks up in a race lacking obvious pace, including an on-pace run four starts ago when placing behind Flow Water Flow. #1 Mr Cool can also put himself on speed from a middle draw, and that gives him the chance to run to his best. #3 Victor Supreme is building nicely and the Purton booking adds interest after back-to-back fast-finishing fifths.

Race 4 – PLUNKETT'S HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:00 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Lucky Ranger is a talented three-year-old on the rise after finishing second on debut over 1200m, then stepping up to 1400m second-up and winning easily over Aerovolanic, who has since won twice. He draws a middle gate for the first time after wide draws in his first two starts, and a promising lead-in trial, hitting the line strongly once let go, suggests he is ready to go first-up. #1 Gallant Epoch carries 10lb less on 125lb once Yuen’s claim is applied and barrier 5 sets him up to be prominent again. His season reads well, a win and four placings from six starts. #8 California Bay reunites with Purton after going down narrowly two starts ago, and that combination gets another look. #3 Robot Star had excuses when beaten into fifth as favorite last time after suffering interference in the straight. He is entitled to another chance on that.

Race 5 – PEEL HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#12 Come Fast Fay Fay chased him home in second and it was a solid effort from a wide gate, was steadied to last, then made up a stack of late ground. A mid-draw this time can make a big difference to where he lands in the run. #1 Mr Incredible made an instant impression on debut, scoring by over a length and still having enough in hand for Teetan to ease down late. He is only a three-year-old and now shoulders top weight, but the win carried the stamp of a horse with more to come. #7 Superb Spirit has not gone unnoticed at the trials, showing steady progress throughout and a clear lift in his last two, both under Purton, who stays with him on debut. #10 Little Monster has drawn wide again for the fifth straight run, but there has been enough merit in his efforts to keep him in mind.

Race 6 – BLUFF HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

15:00 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Fast Responder has been running well all season without landing the win, and Yuen’s 10lb claim puts him right in the mix in a race that sets up well for him. #1 Glowing Praises flashed home into third last time after drawing the outside for the straight course, and he now gets two key positives, barrier 11 and Purton taking over, which puts him in the frame to bounce back to winning ways. #8 Looking Bright can land comfortably on pace from barrier 9 after going down narrowly in each of his last two runs, beaten a neck both times. #6 Blue Illusion resumes with the blinkers back on and a first-time tongue tie, and those gear tweaks give him the chance to return to form.

Race 7 – THE SPRINT CUP

15:35 | 1200m | HKD $5,350,000

#1 Ka Ying Rising has almost run out of superlatives after stretching his winning streak to an unprecedented 18 straight last time, doing it in course-record time, and he goes for 19 today. #2 Helios Express comes off back-to-back seconds behind Ka Ying Rising, a familiar story in his career, and barrier 4 sets him up for another genuine crack at running a big race. Turning the tables would take a major reversal of form, but he looks well placed to again pick up a check. #3 Raging Blizzard has a sharp turn of foot when the race shape suits, and from barrier 7 he can be ridden for one late run, as he was when runner-up to Ka Ying Rising in the Hong Kong Sprint. #6 Lucky With You had a vet excuse last time due to an irregular heart rhythm, but he has trialed well since, and barrier 2 gives him the chance to place.

Race 8 – HARLECH HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

16:10 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#6 The Red Hare has been running well over the mile without winning, but the drop back in trip looks the key to him turning those efforts into a win. Barrier 4 sets him up to land the right run and give himself every chance. #8 Harold Win jumps from barrier 1 under Yuen’s 10lb claim and looks set to roll to the lead and give this lot something to chase down. #2 Mighty Masts was beaten by the draw last start after being forced back early from barrier 12, then racing greenly in the straight, and he again has a wide gate to contend with. He is improving and looks close to a first Hong Kong win, but he will need things to fall his way. #4 Fit For Beauty was suited stepping back up in trip last time, sitting closer in the run before proving too strong and beating Mighty Masts.

Race 9 – THE CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY

16:45 | 1600m | HKD $5,350,000

#1 Voyage Bubble maps for the right run from barrier 3, landing handy and out of trouble. His last start behind Romantic Warrior over 2000m was disappointing and raises a query on how well he is traveling, but the drop back in trip suits and this looks his chance to rebound. #8 My Wish will find this easier than recent assignments against Romantic Warrior and maps for every chance from barrier 4. This is the chance to reannounce himself. #6 Galaxy Patch arguably should have won this race last year, suffering interference in the straight before having to settle for a narrow second. #5 Fast Network has a slight query at the mile on only his third attempt at the trip, but he brings form and class into the race and cannot be overlooked.

Race 10 – BARKER HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–80 rating)

17:20 | 1400m | HKD $2,840,000

#8 Six Pack looked as though he was going to run past Winning Ovation last time but could not quite edge him out, going down by a neck in second. Barrier 1 sets him up for the right run, where the speed map looks more in his favor, and gives him a strong chance to turn the tables. #4 Winning Ovation is a talent on the rise, returning from injury and winning back-to-back races to extend his streak to three. More weight asks the question, but his ceiling still looks untapped and he remains the one to beat. #10 Akashvani is a danger on the light weight, back to a more suitable trip and reuniting with Purton. A good trial since keeps him on track to feature. #9 Steps Ahead had excuses first-up after a tough run and weakened late. He’s better than that.

Race 11 – HOMESTEAD HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

17:55 | 2000m | HKD $2,050,000

#7 Smart Avenue has been knocking on the door after back-to-back seconds since his eighth behind Flow Water Flow three starts back which carried excuses. The rise to 2000m is a new test, but his turn of foot should make him hard to hold out. #3 Liveandletlive looks the sole leader on paper and can give a sight. His track-and-trip record, a win and two seconds from four starts, is an obvious plus. #6 Fortune Boy has won a trial well between runs and is rarely far away at the finish. His neck second to Gentlemen Legacy at this track and trip two runs ago reads well for a race like this, while his map also looks good from barrier 3. #8 Money Catcher has been consistent all season, one win and five thirds from 10 starts, and he remains well placed to be in the mix again.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 9, 1, 14, 2

Race 2: 1, 5, 8, 6

Race 3: 5, 2, 1, 3

Race 4: 2, 1, 8, 3

Race 5: 12, 1, 7, 10

Race 6: 4, 1, 8, 6

Race 7: 1, 2, 3, 6

Race 8: 6, 8, 2, 4

Race 9: 1, 8, 6, 5

Race 10: 8, 4, 10, 9

Race 11: 7, 3, 6, 8

Jackpot information for 6 April, Monday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the third Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$3,500,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus;

A jackpot of HK$3,000,000 will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pools for Sprint Cup;

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pools for Chairman’s Trophy.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.