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HONG KONG RACING

Frankie Lor to go easy on unbeaten three-year-old Salon S, talks plans for four-year-olds Stormy Grove and Numbers

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

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Numbers zips away to win over 1400m. Sing Tao
Numbers zips away to win over 1400m. Sing Tao

Frankie Lor Fu-chuen is in no rush with Salon S, even if the unbeaten three-year-old keeps making a compelling case that he is ready for bigger things.

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Salon S made it four wins from four starts when he defied top weight of 134 pounds against older horses as 1.2 favorite at Sha Tin on Sunday, and while connections could be forgiven for eyeing end-of-season features, Lor's mind is already on next season's Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

"I was a little bit worried – top weight, three-years-old and 1,400 meters – but he showed he could do it," Lor said. "And maybe he will go up to Class 2 now, maybe just one more run, then wait for next season."

Lor said he was not tempted to tackle Group 3 races later in the season like the Lion Rock Trophy on May 31, which is often a target for horses with a similar profile to Salon S.

"I think not, I don't want to push him too hard," he said. "I already talked to the owner before today – we said if he wins then one more run over 1,400 meters then we put him away. Sometimes if you push a horse too hard then it comes time for next season you find he is tired."

The fact that Salon S's first two victories came in races restricted to three-year-olds has kept a relative lid on his rating, but he will now head into the mid-to-high 80s after a one-length win off a mark of 77. Based on recent editions of the Hong Kong Classic Mile, that number would already be enough to ensure a start in the first leg of the series when it is run in January 2027, reinforcing Lor's patient approach.

Francis Lui Kin-wai's Hot Delight is another serious young talent turning heads this season, having won three from three to already sit in Class 2 on a rating of 81. Lor is happy to be keeping his distance for now.

"I think he will stay at 1,200 meters – we won't clash with him yet and hopefully we don't for a while, he is a nice horse," he said.

Lor enjoyed a strong Four-Year-Old Classic Series this season. Stormy Grove was a barnstorming winner of the Hong Kong Classic Cup while Numbers finished fourth in that race. The pair then filled the minor placings in the BMW Hong Kong Derby behind Invincible Ibis, and both will now step up against older rivals in Group company.

Lor confirmed Stormy Grove would contest the Champions Mile on FWD Champions Day on April 26, while he was weighing two options for Numbers. Already a Group  winner after his impressive victory in the G3 Centenary Vase over 1,800 meters, Numbers will either take on Romantic Warrior and a strong cohort of international visitors in the FWD QEII Cup over 2,000m or drop into the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup, a 2,400-meter handicap a week later, a race that serves as a natural stepping stone to the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup over the same distance on May 24.

"Stormy Grove will go to Champions Mile. Numbers, we haven't decided yet," Lor said. "I am waiting to hear back from the owner but my advice was that the QEII Cup looks very hard. Not just Romantic Warrior but other horses from Japan and other countries."

The Queen Mother Memorial Cup presents its own challenges. Numbers may need to carry top weight given his rating of 103 and the dearth of staying talent in Hong Kong.

"There are some problems there too with a big weight," Lor said. "Usually a horse like him would have a lighter weight in a race like that."

 

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