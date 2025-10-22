News
RACING
HONG KONG RACING
Cody Mo stunned by monster betting move for Beauty Thunder at Happy Valley
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Beauty Thunder was 'brown lamped' before winning at Happy Valley under the in-form rider Alexis Badel (Sing Tao)
Zac Purton hits another milestone as he hits 1,900 with win for his "biggest supporter"
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Zac Purton turns the corner to 2000 with bigger numbers in mind
HONG KONG RACING
9 hours ago
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 22
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2025 22:29 HKT
Hong Kong's Ka Ying Rising scales the Everest … now for HKIR
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2025 00:00 HKT
"Tactically versatile" My Wish cements G1 winner-in-waiting status with dominant G2 Sha Tin Trophy victory
HONG KONG RACING
19-10-2025 23:52 HKT
Hayes eyes Jockey Club Sprint for Ka Ying Rising after Everest heroics
HONG KONG RACING
19-10-2025 23:48 HKT
Hong Kong’s Ka Ying Rising becomes first international winner of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Ka Ying Rising’s moment of truth: why 'winning ugly' might be the key in The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 10:50 HKT
Champion vs Challenger: Voyage Bubble faces rising star My Wish in Sha Tin Trophy
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 22:14 HKT
Purton’s belief in Ka Ying Rising as The Everest summit awaits: ‘It’s About the Horse’
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 19:13 HKT
