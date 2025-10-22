News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
RACING
HONG KONG RACING
Zac Purton turns the corner to 2000 with bigger numbers in mind
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Zac Purton heads to Happy Valley with another milestone in sight (HKJC)
Read More
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 22
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2025 22:29 HKT
Hong Kong's Ka Ying Rising scales the Everest … now for HKIR
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2025 00:00 HKT
"Tactically versatile" My Wish cements G1 winner-in-waiting status with dominant G2 Sha Tin Trophy victory
HONG KONG RACING
19-10-2025 23:52 HKT
Hayes eyes Jockey Club Sprint for Ka Ying Rising after Everest heroics
HONG KONG RACING
19-10-2025 23:48 HKT
Hong Kong’s Ka Ying Rising becomes first international winner of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Ka Ying Rising’s moment of truth: why 'winning ugly' might be the key in The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 10:50 HKT
Champion vs Challenger: Voyage Bubble faces rising star My Wish in Sha Tin Trophy
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 22:14 HKT
Purton’s belief in Ka Ying Rising as The Everest summit awaits: ‘It’s About the Horse’
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 19:13 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin Trophy Day, Sha Tin Racecourse, Sunday October 19.
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 13:35 HKT
"Patient" Eustace off the mark at Valley with Apolar Fighter
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 13:27 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Air traffic recording sheds light on final moments before cargo plane veered into sea
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.