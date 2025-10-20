News
RACING
HONG KONG RACING
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 22
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Colourful King has strong Happy Valley form and returns on a rating of 86 (HKJC)
Read More
Hong Kong's Ka Ying Rising scales the Everest … now for HKIR
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
"Tactically versatile" My Wish cements G1 winner-in-waiting status with dominant G2 Sha Tin Trophy victory
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
Hayes eyes Jockey Club Sprint for Ka Ying Rising after Everest heroics
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
Hong Kong’s Ka Ying Rising becomes first international winner of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Ka Ying Rising’s moment of truth: why 'winning ugly' might be the key in The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 10:50 HKT
Champion vs Challenger: Voyage Bubble faces rising star My Wish in Sha Tin Trophy
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 22:14 HKT
Purton’s belief in Ka Ying Rising as The Everest summit awaits: ‘It’s About the Horse’
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 19:13 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin Trophy Day, Sha Tin Racecourse, Sunday October 19.
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 13:35 HKT
"Patient" Eustace off the mark at Valley with Apolar Fighter
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 13:27 HKT
Ka Ying Rising Draws ‘Perfect’ Gate for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2025 22:46 HKT
