RACING
HONG KONG RACING
"Tactically versatile" My Wish cements G1 winner-in-waiting status with dominant G2 Sha Tin Trophy victory
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
by
Michael Cox
My Wish makes it two-from-two this season with a second-up win in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy (Sing Tao)
Read More
Hong Kong's Ka Ying Rising scales the Everest … now for HKIR
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Hayes eyes Jockey Club Sprint for Ka Ying Rising after Everest heroics
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Hong Kong’s Ka Ying Rising becomes first international winner of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Ka Ying Rising’s moment of truth: why 'winning ugly' might be the key in The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 10:50 HKT
Champion vs Challenger: Voyage Bubble faces rising star My Wish in Sha Tin Trophy
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 22:14 HKT
Purton’s belief in Ka Ying Rising as The Everest summit awaits: ‘It’s About the Horse’
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 19:13 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin Trophy Day, Sha Tin Racecourse, Sunday October 19.
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 13:35 HKT
"Patient" Eustace off the mark at Valley with Apolar Fighter
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 13:27 HKT
Ka Ying Rising Draws ‘Perfect’ Gate for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2025 22:46 HKT
Crawford upbeat on Encountered and impressed by Conghua’s training edge
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2025 21:29 HKT
