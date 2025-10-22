logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Zac Purton hits another milestone as he hits 1,900 with win for his "biggest supporter"

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Jack Dawling

logo
logo
logo
Zac Purton raises a celebratory bottle of champagne in honor of his 1,900th Hong Kong winner (HKJC)
Zac Purton raises a celebratory bottle of champagne in honor of his 1,900th Hong Kong winner (HKJC)
Read More
Beauty Thunder was 'brown lamped' before winning at Happy Valley under the in-form rider Alexis Badel (Sing Tao)
Cody Mo stunned by monster betting move for Beauty Thunder at Happy Valley
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Zac Purton heads to Happy Valley with another milestone in sight (HKJC)
Zac Purton turns the corner to 2000 with bigger numbers in mind
HONG KONG RACING
9 hours ago
Colourful King has strong Happy Valley form and returns on a rating of 86 (HKJC)
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 22
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2025 22:29 HKT
HKJC Head of Racing Andrew Harding, HKJC CEO WInfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton break out the champagne at a special presentation at Sha Tin to celebrate Ka Ying Rising's Everest victory (Sing Tao)
Hong Kong's Ka Ying Rising scales the Everest … now for HKIR
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2025 00:00 HKT
My Wish makes it two-from-two this season with a second-up win in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy (Sing Tao)
"Tactically versatile" My Wish cements G1 winner-in-waiting status with dominant G2 Sha Tin Trophy victory
HONG KONG RACING
19-10-2025 23:52 HKT
Ka Ying Rising's trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton address the crowd at Sha Tin at a special presentation (Sing Tao)
Hayes eyes Jockey Club Sprint for Ka Ying Rising after Everest heroics
HONG KONG RACING
19-10-2025 23:48 HKT
Ka Ying Rising strides to victory in the world's richest race on turf, The Everest, worth A$20 million (Grant Courtney/Idol Horse)
Hong Kong’s Ka Ying Rising becomes first international winner of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Inside Track.
Ka Ying Rising’s moment of truth: why 'winning ugly' might be the key in The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 10:50 HKT
Voyage Bubble versus My Wish on Sunday in the Sha Tin Trophy (Sing Tao)
Champion vs Challenger: Voyage Bubble faces rising star My Wish in Sha Tin Trophy
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 22:14 HKT
Zac Purton points as Ka Ying Rising surges to a dominant victory in last year's G2 Jockey Club Sprint (HKJC)
Purton’s belief in Ka Ying Rising as The Everest summit awaits: ‘It’s About the Horse’
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 19:13 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
Aaron Kwok welcomes third princess; spotted driving to hospital
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
4 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.