logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Hayes eyes Jockey Club Sprint for Ka Ying Rising after Everest heroics

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Ka Ying Rising's trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton address the crowd at Sha Tin at a special presentation (Sing Tao)
Ka Ying Rising's trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton address the crowd at Sha Tin at a special presentation (Sing Tao)
Read More
HKJC Head of Racing Andrew Harding, HKJC CEO WInfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton break out the champagne at a special presentation at Sha Tin to celebrate Ka Ying Rising's Everest victory (Sing Tao)
Hong Kong's Ka Ying Rising scales the Everest … now for HKIR
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
My Wish makes it two-from-two this season with a second-up win in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy (Sing Tao)
"Tactically versatile" My Wish cements G1 winner-in-waiting status with dominant G2 Sha Tin Trophy victory
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Ka Ying Rising strides to victory in the world's richest race on turf, The Everest, worth A$20 million (Grant Courtney/Idol Horse)
Hong Kong’s Ka Ying Rising becomes first international winner of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Inside Track.
Ka Ying Rising’s moment of truth: why 'winning ugly' might be the key in The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
18-10-2025 10:50 HKT
Voyage Bubble versus My Wish on Sunday in the Sha Tin Trophy (Sing Tao)
Champion vs Challenger: Voyage Bubble faces rising star My Wish in Sha Tin Trophy
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 22:14 HKT
Zac Purton points as Ka Ying Rising surges to a dominant victory in last year's G2 Jockey Club Sprint (HKJC)
Purton’s belief in Ka Ying Rising as The Everest summit awaits: ‘It’s About the Horse’
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 19:13 HKT
2025 Hong Kong Classic Mile winner My Wish is one of the rising stars of Hong Kong racing and can take another step forward in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy on Sunday (HKJC)
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin Trophy Day, Sha Tin Racecourse, Sunday October 19.
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 13:35 HKT
Apolar Fighter gives second season trainer David Eustace his first win of the 2025/26 season (Sing Tao)
"Patient" Eustace off the mark at Valley with Apolar Fighter
HONG KONG RACING
16-10-2025 13:27 HKT
Drones over Sydney Harbour show Ka Ying Rising has drawn barrier seven for The Everest.
Ka Ying Rising Draws ‘Perfect’ Gate for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2025 22:46 HKT
Brett Crawford is eyeing another shot at the G3 Sa Sa Ladies' Purse for Encountered, who won the race for Manfred Man in 2023 (Sing Tao)
Crawford upbeat on Encountered and impressed by Conghua’s training edge
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2025 21:29 HKT
Fire at Central's Chinachem Tower put out, four hospitalized with one critical
HONG KONG NEWS
18-10-2025 16:57 HKT
HKO considers issuing T3 signal, skipping T1 with Fengshen’s arrival on Mon
HONG KONG NEWS
18-10-2025 14:20 HKT
Grocery store owner jailed two months for hiring Indonesian illegal worker
HONG KONG NEWS
17-10-2025 17:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.