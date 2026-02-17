Burglars strike Fanling flat on Lunar New Year's Eve, steal $290,000 in cash and jewellery

Read More
(Video) Police subdue man waving metal sheet in Fanling
29-12-2025 03:45 HKT
Man critically injured after minibus collision in Fanling
06-11-2025 02:51 HKT
Sai Kung village house burglarized, HK$120,000 in cash stolen
29-10-2025 03:45 HKT
2 Sha Tau Kok village houses burglarized, over HK$110,000 stolen
13-10-2025 06:30 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT