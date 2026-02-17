Police arrest man, 52, over 'phone scam' targeting pedestrians across HK

Read More
Man arrested for assaulting police officer in Mui Wo
13-02-2026 05:53 HKT
Drunk man arrested for vandalism at Tai Po restaurant
10-02-2026 01:16 HKT
25 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long vice raid
05-02-2026 02:19 HKT
Police in Tsuen Wan arrest duo in prostitution sting
02-02-2026 04:03 HKT
Police arrest 5 men in Mong Kok anti-crime operation
29-01-2026 06:00 HKT
9 arrested in Tai Po gambling den raid
28-01-2026 00:43 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT