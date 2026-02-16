logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary with charity run and community events

HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Henderson Land Development

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Chester
Chester in Hung Hom of 241 units to launch sales brochure after CNY
HK PROPERTIES
10-02-2026 16:50 HKT
From left, Peter Lee Ka-kit and Martin Lee Ka-shing, chairmen of Henderson Land.
Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary, with The Henderson at 90pc occupancy
HK PROPERTIES
16-01-2026 13:16 HKT
The Area 10 in Fanling North.
Ten building plans get approval
MARKET
13-01-2026 16:09 HKT
Double Coast III to release first price list this week, price up 1 to 2 pc
HK PROPERTIES
24-11-2025 18:08 HKT
Miami Quay II to offer 13 more standard low-rise units
HK PROPERTIES
03-11-2025 21:04 HKT
Martin Lee Ka-shing joins torch relay for National Games
HONG KONG NEWS
02-11-2025 17:12 HKT
The Henderson Land Development project is expected to issue a third price list on Wednesday. SING TAO
Highwood on To Kwa Wan Road garners 1,300 applications
HK PROPERTIES
10-09-2025 15:53 HKT
Henderson Land's Thomas Lam said the next batch of units could see higher prices. SING TAO
Highwood on To Kwa Wan Road offering units up to 6pc cheaper than neighboring projects
HK PROPERTIES
03-09-2025 18:10 HKT
Henderson's Thomas Lam said nearly half of the project's units will have sea views. SING TAO
Henderson Land announces coming launch of To Kwa Wan Road redevelopment Highwood
HK PROPERTIES
27-08-2025 16:28 HKT
Tony Yau, second left, and Tony Wan, first right. SING TAO
Victoria Voyage in Kai Tak launching first 635 flats in August
HK PROPERTIES
22-07-2025 16:51 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
TECH & STARTUP
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.