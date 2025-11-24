logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
PROPERTY
breadcrumb-arrow
HK PROPERTIES

Double Coast III to release first price list this week, price up 1 to 2 pc

HK PROPERTIES
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
Wheelock PropertiesHenderson Land DevelopmentNew World DevelopmentChina Overseas Land & Investment New World DevelopmentDouble Coast III

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
New World to release first price list for Austin Bohemian in Jordan
HK PROPERTIES
19-11-2025 15:40 HKT
Spring Garden’s third price list offers 20 units
HK PROPERTIES
05-11-2025 17:02 HKT
Miami Quay II to offer 13 more standard low-rise units
HK PROPERTIES
03-11-2025 21:04 HKT
NWD announces Austin Bohemian residential project in Jordan
HK PROPERTIES
03-11-2025 19:33 HKT
Martin Lee Ka-shing joins torch relay for National Games
HONG KONG NEWS
02-11-2025 17:12 HKT
A view shows the headquarters of New World Development at New World Tower, in Hong Kong, China September 27, 2024. REUTERS
New World clarifies no perpetual bonds restructuring, equity financing plan
MARKET
21-10-2025 17:49 HKT
K11 Artus. Sing Tao
New World gets $5.9 billion loan by pledging Victoria Dockside
MARKET
25-09-2025 18:15 HKT
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, third right, said the initial batch will comprise no fewer than 50 units.
NWD counting down to release of first House Muse price list
HK PROPERTIES
10-09-2025 16:05 HKT
The Henderson Land Development project is expected to issue a third price list on Wednesday. SING TAO
Highwood on To Kwa Wan Road garners 1,300 applications
HK PROPERTIES
10-09-2025 15:53 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia has sold 574 flats as of the end of August, cashing nearly HK$10 billion. SING TAO
NWD rakes in over $14.6b from Deep Water Pavilia, The Pavilia Forest flat sales
HK PROPERTIES
04-09-2025 16:00 HKT
Spectrum of the Seas returns to Hong Kong as homeport
HONG KONG NEWS
23-11-2025 15:51 HKT
Search in progress for man jumps off Tsing Ma Bridge
HONG KONG NEWS
23-11-2025 17:49 HKT
Man attempts suicide by rat poison in Diamond Hill, also urges daughter to consume it
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.