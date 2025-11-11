logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Netizens rank HK’s ‘scariest’ toilets after Kowloon City Plaza sparks gross-out debate

HONG KONG NEWS
11 mins ago

by

Kamun Lai

logo
logo
logo
The public toilet of Kowloon City Plaza and the toilet in South Horizons Bus Terminus
The public toilet of Kowloon City Plaza and the toilet in South Horizons Bus Terminus
public toiletHong Kong

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong stocks edge up, Xpeng jumps 18 percent
MARKET
1 hour ago
Hong Kong stocks inch down at noon
MARKET
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
8 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks jump on potential end to US government shutdown
MARKET
10-11-2025 16:41 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rise at noon, Pop Mart up 7 percent
MARKET
10-11-2025 12:40 HKT
Paul Chan
HK's accounting regulator to assess AI use by audit firms, Paul Chan says
MARKET
10-11-2025 12:01 HKT
Softcare products. Official website
Baby hygiene product maker Softcare jumps 33 percent on debut
MARKET
10-11-2025 11:33 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches up at the open
MARKET
10-11-2025 10:01 HKT
Paul Chan.
Strong capital inflows show investors' continued confidence and interest in HK market: FS
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
06-11-2025 15:36 HKT
Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP People attend the initial public offering (IPO) launch of Pony.
China's robotaxi firms sink on Hong Kong debut
HONG KONG NEWS
06-11-2025 09:25 HKT
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide; elder starved, younger overdosed
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Left to right: Ivan Osipov from Russia, Andrea Fontanesi from Italy, Parker Chan from HK, Victor Michel from Germany at Ardingly College in the UK crowned winners in Imperial College London’s Entrepreneurs Innovation Challenge.
Exclusive: HK youth's poverty solution triumphs at London Imperial College Innovation Challenge
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 11:04 HKT
New waterfront park to open in Sai Ying Pun with inflatable playground
HONG KONG NEWS
09-11-2025 18:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.