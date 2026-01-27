Central Residence by The Park adds one three-bedroom unit for tender

Read More
Mont Verra four-room sold for HK$195 million, third deal this month
25-01-2026 15:25 HKT
M1 North Point Hotel sells for HK$183 mn
22-01-2026 19:50 HKT
HSBC expects HK property prices to grow 7pc this year
22-01-2026 17:54 HKT
Government resumes Kowloon City land for housing
22-01-2026 16:29 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia series raise prices of 43 units over 3pc
22-01-2026 15:30 HKT
New show flat unveiled at Monaco Marine in Kai Tak
21-01-2026 20:55 HKT
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT