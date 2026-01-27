logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
PROPERTY
breadcrumb-arrow
HK PROPERTIES

Central Residence by The Park adds one three-bedroom unit for tender

HK PROPERTIES
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Central Residence by The Park
Central Residence by The Park
Central Residence by The Park

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Central Residence by The Park
Central Residence by The Park three-bed unit sold for HK$50.83 million
HK PROPERTIES
25-01-2026 17:36 HKT
Prices for Cloudview in Sheung Shui to be unveiled after Spring Festival
HK PROPERTIES
23 mins ago
Mont Verra four-room sold for HK$195 million, third deal this month
HK PROPERTIES
25-01-2026 15:25 HKT
Central Residence by the Park
Central Residence by The Park to tender a three-bedroom unit next week
HK PROPERTIES
23-01-2026 16:40 HKT
M1 North Point Hotel.
M1 North Point Hotel sells for HK$183 mn
HK PROPERTIES
22-01-2026 19:50 HKT
Central Residence by The Park sells two three-bedroom units at up to HK$46,199 per sq ft
HK PROPERTIES
22-01-2026 19:12 HKT
HSBC expects HK property prices to grow 7pc this year
HK PROPERTIES
22-01-2026 17:54 HKT
Government resumes Kowloon City land for housing
HK PROPERTIES
22-01-2026 16:29 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia series raise prices of 43 units over 3pc
HK PROPERTIES
22-01-2026 15:30 HKT
MONACO MARINE
New show flat unveiled at Monaco Marine in Kai Tak
HK PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 20:55 HKT
(File photo)
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT
(AI-generated photo)
When $100,000 a month isn’t enough: banker’s spending breakdown fuels online debate
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Four Hong Kong defendants convicted of fraud in first illegal short-selling case prosecuted as fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.