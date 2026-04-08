Anita Yuen’s low-key look hides a six-figure Hermès bag

Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen Wing-yee has set tongues wagging after being spotted in a casual street snap, with her understated outfit concealing a not-so-low-key price tag.

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The former Miss Hong Kong appeared at The Landmark in Central, where she agreed to pose for a street photographer.

Dressed in a simple black top and jeans, Yuen looked fresh-faced and relaxed. However, eagle-eyed netizens noted that her outfit was worth more than HK$10,000, while her handbag — a Hermès Birkin à l’envers — was valued at well over six figures.

Yuen, a long-time fan of Hermès, laughed off the attention, saying comfort matters most when it comes to fashion.

During the brief encounter, she chatted casually with the photographer and even described her outfit, showing a friendly and down-to-earth side.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

Many praised her for being approachable and stylish, saying she had “no airs” despite her celebrity status.

Others, however, questioned whether her personality had changed over time, suggesting she appeared more mellow than she had in the past.

Yuen, who is known for her love of luxury handbags, is said to own a Hermès collection worth more than HK$20 million. Her husband, actor Julian Cheung Chi-lam, has previously joked that her passion for handbags could “bankrupt him.”

The couple, married for years, remain one of Hong Kong’s most admired celebrity pairs, often appearing together at public events and on television.