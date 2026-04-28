Late goal by Mainoo lifts Manchester United to 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool

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Man United set for Champions League return after 2-1 win over Brentford
28-04-2026 06:42 HKT
Brighton outclass woeful Chelsea 3-0 in Premier League drubbing
22-04-2026 07:02 HKT
Bottom side Wolves relegated from the Premier League
21-04-2026 06:44 HKT
Liverpool's Van Dijk scores late winner in 2-1 derby win over Everton
20-04-2026 03:17 HKT
Advantage Man City as Haaland seals crucial win over Arsenal
20-04-2026 03:11 HKT
Tottenham stay in bottom three after defeat by Sunderland
13-04-2026 03:00 HKT
Manchester City blow Chelsea away 3-0 to move closer to Arsenal
13-04-2026 02:55 HKT
Red-hot PSG beat Liverpool 2-0 in quarter-final first leg
09-04-2026 06:10 HKT
Forest win 3-0 at Spurs to leapfrog relegation rivals
23-03-2026 01:49 HKT
Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool
16-03-2026 06:10 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
02-05-2026 22:48 HKT
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT