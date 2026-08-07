logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Korean Football Association provided sexual favors to foreign referees, investigation reveals

FOOTBALL
07-08-2026 17:42 HKT
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A media investigation has revealed that the Korea Football Association provided sexual favors to foreign referees on multiple occasions ahead of key national football matches over a decade ago.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Local broadcaster JTBC confirmed on Thursday that the association arranged illicit hospitality for approximately a dozen referees across seven national matches throughout 2011. 

The affected fixtures included critical high-stakes games, such as the qualifiers for the 2014 Brazil World Cup and the final qualifiers for the 2012 London Olympics, as well as several international friendly matches.

The football body reportedly used corporate credit cards to cover hundreds of thousands of won in expenses at various massage parlors. 

These activities occurred in multiple match locations across the country, including the capital city of Seoul, as well as Changwon and Ulsan in South Gyeongsang Province.

A football association official active at the time of the incidents explained that providing such services was considered a customary practice within the organization during that period.

In response to the revelations, the Korea Football Association acknowledged that while an unfortunate incident may have occurred fifteen years ago, the organization is now actively working to prevent any recurrence by establishing and enforcing strict internal management guidelines.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: AFP
Newcastle name Jaissle as manager after Howe departure
FOOTBALL
06-08-2026 05:29 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Infantino holds crisis meeting in Morocco as FIFA stake sale fallout continues
FOOTBALL
06-08-2026 05:26 HKT
Juventus coach Spalletti warns against slow start as Chelsea face fitness concerns over Palmer
FOOTBALL
05-08-2026 02:03 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Haaland, Rodri among Man City absentees for HK tour; Chelsea without James, Fernandez
FOOTBALL
30-07-2026 02:08 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Ex-coach Roberto Mancini returns to lead Italy's national team
FOOTBALL
29-07-2026 06:47 HKT
Bezos holds talks with group interested in buying Liverpool stake: reports
FOOTBALL
24-07-2026 01:18 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Messi shares heartfelt message to Argentina fans after World Cup final defeat
FOOTBALL
21-07-2026 08:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl
FOOTBALL
21-07-2026 05:03 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75
FOOTBALL
21-07-2026 04:57 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Kylian Mbappe secures second World Cup Golden Boot
FOOTBALL
20-07-2026 07:15 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
21 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.