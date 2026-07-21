Messi shares heartfelt message to Argentina fans after World Cup final defeat

Lionel Messi has shared an emotional message to Argentina supporters following the team's 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final, in what was likely his last appearance on football's biggest stage.

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On his official Instagram account, the 39-year-old reflected on the pain of defeat while highlighting the team's resilience throughout the tournament.

"The pain is very great and it will take time for this wound to heal," Messi wrote. "But I also take away all the good things… With the matches we turned around leaving everything on the pitch and that will remain forever in the memory, with the support of an entire country that together with the work and effort of this group led us to be, once again, among the best in the world."

He urged fans to recognise the historic nature of the team's achievement in reaching two consecutive World Cup finals. "Today it is hard to value what we did, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals," he wrote.

The Inter Miami forward expressed deep gratitude to fans who rallied behind the team. "Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and for every message," he added. "Once again we managed to unite as a country and all be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine."