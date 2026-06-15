Japan battle back to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in Texas thriller

A resilient Japan came back twice from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in a second-half World Cup Group F thriller in Texas.

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After a first half frustrated by Japan's compact defending, the Netherlands broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Ryan Gravenberch whipped in a fine cross for captain Virgil van Dijk to head into the far corner.

Japan fought back and levelled six minutes later when Keito Nakamura converted his fierce low shot from outside the area, only for the Netherlands to go ahead again in the 64th minute when Crysencio Summerville's brilliant strike went in off the far post.

But Japan battled back and found the equaliser two minutes from time when substitute Koki Ogawa's superb header from a corner went in off Daichi Kamada.

Sweden take on Tunisia later on Sunday in Monterrey in the other Group F match. The Netherlands next face Sweden in Houston and Japan will meet Tunisia in Monterrey, both on June 20.

Reuters