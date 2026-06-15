Japan battle back to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in Texas thriller

Read More
Japan flagship rocket lifts off after earlier failure
12-06-2026 18:05 HKT
Japan's Wataru Endo out of World Cup, international career over
12-06-2026 05:55 HKT
Japan's Asics to spin off popular Onitsuka Tiger sneaker business
10-06-2026 15:55 HKT
Japan petition takes aim at Trump manga, anime posts
10-06-2026 15:32 HKT
Bear captured in Utsunomiya after forcing 94 schools to close for 2 days
10-06-2026 05:16 HKT
BOJ to consider pausing bond taper next fiscal year, sources say
09-06-2026 15:17 HKT
Bear hunt continues as Japanese city shuts schools for second day
09-06-2026 10:23 HKT
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT