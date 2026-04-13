Tottenham stay in bottom three after defeat by Sunderland

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Forest win 3-0 at Spurs to leapfrog relegation rivals
23-03-2026 01:49 HKT
Atletico survive scare at Tottenham to reach quarter-finals
19-03-2026 06:55 HKT
Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool
16-03-2026 06:10 HKT
Port Vale cause FA Cup shock to reach quarter-finals
09-03-2026 06:35 HKT
Tottenham relegation fears deepen with home loss to Crystal Palace
06-03-2026 07:15 HKT
Pedro hat-trick sinks Villa as Chelsea climb into top five
05-03-2026 06:58 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT