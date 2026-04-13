Tottenham stay in bottom three after defeat by Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur's relegation fears deepened as manager Roberto de Zerbi's first game in charge ended in a 1-0 defeat by Sunderland that left the London club third from bottom of the Premier League on Sunday.

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It was a familiar tale of woe for Tottenham as Nordi Mukiele's deflected shot just past the hour mark sealed the points for Sunderland who boosted their own European hopes.

Tottenham showed plenty of battling spirit but not a great deal of attacking quality as their winless run in the Premier League stretched to 14 games.

They have 30 points from 32 games, two points behind West Ham United who are one place above the drop zone. Sunderland's first Premier League win against Tottenham since 2010 left them in 10th with 46 points, two points behind sixth-placed Chelsea who are in action later at home to Manchester City.

Reuters