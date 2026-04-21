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Bottom side Wolves relegated from the Premier League

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12 mins ago
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Wolverhampton Wanderers were relegated from the Premier League on Monday after the bottom side found themselves 16 points from the safety zone with five games left in the season.

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The Midlands club have been well adrift after a terrible first half of the season in which they failed to win any of their first 19 games and 17th-placed West Ham United's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace sealed their fate.

Wolves lost 3-0 at Leeds United on Saturday to sit on 17 points after 33 games and while Tottenham Hotspur's draw with Brighton & Hove Albion delayed the inevitable, Rob Edwards's side are now officially heading for the Championship.

Relegation ends Wolves' eight-season stay in the Premier League.

Reuters

Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League

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