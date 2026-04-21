Bottom side Wolves relegated from the Premier League

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Liverpool's Van Dijk scores late winner in 2-1 derby win over Everton
20-04-2026 03:17 HKT
Advantage Man City as Haaland seals crucial win over Arsenal
20-04-2026 03:11 HKT
Tottenham stay in bottom three after defeat by Sunderland
13-04-2026 03:00 HKT
Manchester City blow Chelsea away 3-0 to move closer to Arsenal
13-04-2026 02:55 HKT
Forest win 3-0 at Spurs to leapfrog relegation rivals
23-03-2026 01:49 HKT
Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool
16-03-2026 06:10 HKT
Tottenham relegation fears deepen with home loss to Crystal Palace
06-03-2026 07:15 HKT
Pedro hat-trick sinks Villa as Chelsea climb into top five
05-03-2026 06:58 HKT