Bottom side Wolves relegated from the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers were relegated from the Premier League on Monday after the bottom side found themselves 16 points from the safety zone with five games left in the season.

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The Midlands club have been well adrift after a terrible first half of the season in which they failed to win any of their first 19 games and 17th-placed West Ham United's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace sealed their fate.

Wolves lost 3-0 at Leeds United on Saturday to sit on 17 points after 33 games and while Tottenham Hotspur's draw with Brighton & Hove Albion delayed the inevitable, Rob Edwards's side are now officially heading for the Championship.

Relegation ends Wolves' eight-season stay in the Premier League.

Reuters