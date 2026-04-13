logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Advantage Man City as Haaland seals crucial win over Arsenal

FOOTBALL
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland picked the perfect time to end his lean spell in the Premier League with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal to give his side the edge in the title race on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Norwegian had not scored in the league since February but his emphatic finish after 65 minutes of a compelling Etihad Stadium showdown proved decisive as City moved three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Victory over relegation-bound Burnley on Wednesday would move City top of the table with five games to play.

Arsenal, who have been favourites to win their first title since 2004 having led the race since October, have 70 points from 33 games with City on 67 from 32.

City began the game with momentum after Arsenal's surprise home defeat by Bournemouth last week had opened the door and they got the perfect start with Rayan Cherki's brilliant solo goal giving them the lead in the 16th minute.

But Arsenal's Kai Havertz was gifted an equaliser less than two minutes laterafter a mistake by City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City survived some scares after the break but as they pushed forward Haaland struck the decisive blow with his 23rd league goal of the season deciding what could be a pivotal duel.

Arsenal had lost their last three domestic games in all competitions while City have been resurgent since beating Mikel Arteta's side in the League Cup final.

City almost took the lead when Cherki's shot glanced off Gabriel's shoulder and hit the post.

Arsenal appeared to have recovered from their edgy start but fell behind after a moment of brilliance from Cherki, the Frenchman gliding into the area with deft footwork before threading a right-footed finish past David Raya.

Arsenal were rocked but were level inside two minutes as Donnarumma endured a nightmare moment. Hesitating over a clearance from a throw-in, he was closed down by Havertz, the ball ricocheting off the German and into the net.

The equaliser took the sting out of City, though they recovered their passing rhythm as halftime approached and it took sharp awareness from Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie to block a goal-bound Antoine Semenyo effort.

City turned the screws after the break, dominating possession as Arsenal retreated. Semenyo's touch let him down when played through and Jeremy Doku fared little better, shooting straight at Raya.

Arsenal sprang back into life, however, and Donnarumma redeemed himself with a save from Havertz before the Italian was rescued by his post as Eze let fly from distance.

Just as the Arsenal fans began to find their voices, they were silenced in the 64th minute. Nico O'Reilly played the ball across the area and Haaland swept his shot past Raya.

City then lived dangerously as a free kick into their box deflected off O'Reilly and on to the post.

Tempers frayed as the clock ticked down with the game-long battle between Gabriel and Haaland reaching boiling point when both were shown yellow cards for butting heads.

Arsenal pumped balls into City's box in stoppage time but Havertz wasted a golden chance to equalise as his free header rippled the top of the net.

Reuters

Manchester CityPremier LeagueArsenal

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Liverpool's Van Dijk scores late winner in 2-1 derby win over Everton
FOOTBALL
28 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Tottenham stay in bottom three after defeat by Sunderland
FOOTBALL
13-04-2026 03:00 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Manchester City blow Chelsea away 3-0 to move closer to Arsenal
FOOTBALL
13-04-2026 02:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Forest win 3-0 at Spurs to leapfrog relegation rivals
FOOTBALL
23-03-2026 01:49 HKT
Eze stunner helps Arsenal past Leverkusen into last eight
FOOTBALL
18-03-2026 06:53 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool
FOOTBALL
16-03-2026 06:10 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man United tighten hold on third in the Premier League with win over Villa
FOOTBALL
16-03-2026 06:06 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Tottenham relegation fears deepen with home loss to Crystal Palace
FOOTBALL
06-03-2026 07:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Double joy for Arsenal as Saka winner at Brighton sends them seven points clear
FOOTBALL
05-03-2026 07:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Pedro hat-trick sinks Villa as Chelsea climb into top five
FOOTBALL
05-03-2026 06:58 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
11 hours ago
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
7 hours ago
Fans praise Kai Tak Stadium's design as Hong Kong Sevens concludes 
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.