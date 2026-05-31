PSG edge Arsenal on penalties to retain Champions League title

Paris Saint-Germain claimed back-to-back Champions League triumphs with a 4-3 shoot-out win over Arsenal following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Saturday, with Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missing from the spot.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions showed great resilience to take the game beyond 120 minutes in Budapest, but fell to a second final defeat, 20 years after their first against Barcelona in 2006.

Luis Enrique's side became only the second besides Real Madrid to win the competition in consecutive years in the Champions League era.

"It is even bigger because we knew of the difficulties of playing against Arsenal, and for us as a team and a city it is incredible to win it," Luis Enrique told broadcaster Canal Plus.

PSG's first triumph was 55 years in the making, 14 of those under Qatari ownership, the second could start what they hope is a period of dominance and dynasty-building.

"It was Real Madrid and now it's us too," PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz told Movistar.

"They defended all through the game and football is fair... today the right team won."

As soon as the final whistle blew, the Parc des Princes - packed to capacity and where the match was shown on six giant screens - erupted in celebration.

aris Saint-Germain's Spanish head coach Luis Enrique lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his players after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (AFP)

Paris Saint Germain's Qatari president Nasser al-Khelaifi lifts the trophy next to players after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (AFP)

Fireworks lit up the pitch as more than 48,000 PSG supporters chanted "Champions of Europe" and "back-to-back".

Cheers, car horns and the sound of firecrackers also echoed through the streets of the French capital. Nearly 100,000 people are expected to attend a victory parade near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday.

Luis Enrique rebuilt the team swiftly and efficiently, removing the club's superstars and building a cohesive and committed attacking side, capable of shredding opposition with terrifying pace.

It was the Spaniard's third Champions League triumph, making him one of only five coaches to complete a hat-trick -- the first coming with Barcelona in 2015.

For a while it looked unlikely as Kai Havertz powered Arsenal ahead after six minutes but Ousmane Dembele's penalty midway through the second half took a tight game to extra time and ultimately spot-kicks.

"It's gutting, it's devastating to lose the Champions League final on penalties," Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice told TNT Sports.

"Giving it absolutely everything up until this point, we took the game to penalties and it's a lottery."

Arsenal will still have a victory parade on Sunday after landing the English title for the first time in 22 years, but it will be tinged with regret after defeat in Hungary.

Luis Enrique selected 10 of the side which demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in last year's final as PSG finally lifted the trophy they so badly craved.

In Arsenal's only prior final 20 years ago German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off in the opening stages as they were defeated.

They got off to a far better start at the Puskas Arena, with Lehmann's compatriot Havertz firing the Gunners ahead after just six minutes.

Havertz, who scored the winning goal in Chelsea's 2021 Champions League final victory, could not believe his luck after Marquinhos's attempted clearance hit Leandro Trossard and bounced into his path.

The forward galloped into open space behind PSG's defence and from a tight angle rifled into the roof of the net.

It was the worst possible start for PSG against a miserly Arsenal side who had conceded just six goals on the run to the final.

Their disciplined defending kept the Parisians at bay with consummate ease, as Luis Enrique's side controlled the ball but could not break through Arsenal's defensive bastion.

Gabriel, who later turned Arsenal's villain, made an excellent last-ditch challenge to pick Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's pocket. The dynamic Georgian was not allowed room to breathe.

- Fighting back -

PSG were reduced to frustrated pot-shots from distance and after the break moved the ball quicker to try and destabilise Arsenal's rearguard.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saved from Achraf Hakimi's free-kick before Kvaratskhelia finally had his say. After the winger's slick one-two with Dembele, Cristhian Mosquera bundled him down in the box.

Dembele sent Raya the wrong way with a low penalty to level -- their 45th goal of the competition, matching the all-time record.

PSG almost set a new one when Kvaratskhelia hurtled down the left but hit the post, one of several chances as Arsenal tired.

In extra time the Gunners pleaded for a penalty of their own when substitute Noni Madueke went down under pressure from Nuno Mendes, but it would have been harsh on the PSG defender.

To a shoot-out it went, with PSG confident after already claiming three trophies on penalties this season, and winning their last five.

Arsenal blinked first, with Eze firing wide but Raya then saved from PSG's Mendes. Declan Rice drilled home to level at 2-2.

After Lucas Beraldo put the Ligue 1 winners 4-3 up, Arsenal defender Gabriel was left with the fifth kick for his side and lashed it high over the crossbar to hand PSG the trophy.

(AFP)