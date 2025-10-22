Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica

Read More
Arteta delighted with Arsenal's fight in late show at Newcastle
29-09-2025 03:50 HKT
Rashford shines with two goals in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Newcastle
19-09-2025 06:43 HKT
Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid 3-2 with last-gasp Van Dijk goal
18-09-2025 05:37 HKT
Subs Martinelli and Trossard earn Arsenal 2-0 win at Bilbao
17-09-2025 04:03 HKT
Departing Spurs captain Son in tears on emotional evening
03-08-2025 23:26 HKT
Inzaghi leaves Inter after Champions League final thrashing
04-06-2025 15:22 HKT
Inter eager to continue with Inzaghi if he wants to, says club chief
01-06-2025 17:37 HKT
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT