logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Advantage Arsenal in League Cup semi-final after win at Chelsea

FOOTBALL
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
League CupArsenalChelsea

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Semenyo on target again as Man City beat Newcastle in League Cup semi-final
FOOTBALL
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Martinelli hat-trick sends Arsenal past Portsmouth in FA Cup, Man Utd beaten
FOOTBALL
12-01-2026 02:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Lacklustre Arsenal held to dour 0-0 draw by Liverpool
FOOTBALL
09-01-2026 06:59 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ten-man Chelsea suffer defeat at neighbours Fulham
FOOTBALL
08-01-2026 06:22 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City drop points in chase of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd also draw
FOOTBALL
05-01-2026 05:12 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea drop more points at home in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:27 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal crush Villa to confirm title credentials
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:24 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
UK tells Abramovich to give Chelsea sale cash to Ukraine or face court
WORLD NEWS
18-12-2025 01:46 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal make it six out of six with easy win over Club Brugge
FOOTBALL
11-12-2025 06:21 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Atalanta turn the tide to beat Chelsea in Champions League battle
FOOTBALL
10-12-2025 06:30 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
CHINA NEWS
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT
‘Major Cold’: Intense winter monsoon to bring three days of chill after Jan 20
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
New seat belt rule for buses, minibuses, trucks takes effect Jan 25
HONG KONG NEWS
14-01-2026 03:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.