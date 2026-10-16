US import prices increase more than expected in September

US import prices increased more than expected in September, boosted by higher costs for energy products and a range of other goods, further evidence of rising inflation pressures as the Middle East conflict persists.

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Import prices jumped 1.1 percent last month after rebounding by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in August, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, increasing 0.8 percent after a previously reported 0.7 percent advance in August.

In the 12 months through September, import prices rose 8.1 percent, the largest increase since July 2022, after increasing 6.7 percent in August. The government this week reported strong increases in consumer and producer prices, which left economists convinced that inflation was broadening beyond the energy sector.

The dragging US-Israeli war with Iran has snarled supply chains, and is keeping oil prices elevated.

Despite inflation heating up in September, financial markets still expected the Federal Reserve to skip raising interest rates later this month and tighten monetary policy in December.

The US central bank in September raised its overnight benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to the 3.75 percent–4.00 percent range.

Reuters