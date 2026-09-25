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FINANCE

"Africa Phone King" Transsion to raise up to US$500m in HK IPO

FINANCE
45 mins ago
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Shenzhen Transsion.
Shenzhen Transsion.

Shenzhen Transsion, the biggest phone seller in Africa, plans to hold a listing roadshow next week, seeking to raise US$400 million to US$500 million in Hong Kong's market, International Financing Review reported on Friday. 

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The Shenzhen-listed company won Beijing's green light for going public in the city last month and will issue no more than 132 million shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Founded in 2013, the phone seller has been listed on the STAR Market since 2019. Its shares have dropped nearly 19 percent year-to-date.

Transsion ranked first in the African market with a market share of 61.5 percent in 2025, far ahead of the second player's 22.5 percent, according to Frost & Sullivan.

It sold 91.12 million mobile phones in Africa last year, down 12.4 percent year-on-year, with smartphones accounting for 43.8 percent of the total.

Shenzhen TranssionphoneIPOAfrica

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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