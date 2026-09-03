Tencent Music launches US dollar bond sale with five- and 10-year notes, term sheet shows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (1698) launched a US dollar bond sale with 5- and 10-year senior unsecured notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.
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The music-streaming company gave initial price guidance of about 90 basis points over the 5-year US Treasury yield and about 125 basis points over the 10-year Treasury yield.
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The deal is expected to be benchmark size, which usually means at least US$500 million (HK$3.9 billion).
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Tencent Music plans to use the money for general corporate purposes, including refinancing offshore debt and share repurchases.
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The deal is expected to price during US trading hours on Thursday and settle on September 10.
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Moody's rates Tencent Music A2, while S&P Global Ratings assigns an A rating and Fitch rates it A-. Moody's and S&P expect to give the new notes A2 and A ratings, respectively.
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JPMorgan is a bookrunner, alongside Goldman Sachs and HSBC. UBS, Bank of China and MUFG are joint lead managers.
Reuters