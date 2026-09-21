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FINANCE

Sa Sa International expects net profit increase almost 200 pc to $150 mn

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International (0178) expects a net profit of more than HK$150 million for the six months ending 30 September 2026, a substantial increase of almost 200 percent, or HK$100 million from the same period last year.

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The cosmetics retailer attributed the growth in profit to the rise in same-store sales, number of transactions, average sales per transaction and number of items per transaction in the markets of Hong Kong and Macao; and the company's rapid-growing online sales and profitability.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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