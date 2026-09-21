Four Chinese firms seek to raise up to $14.35 billion in Hong Kong offerings

Four Chinese firms are looking to raise up to a combined HK$14.35 billion via separate listings in Hong Kong, with automation equipment maker RoboTechnik accounting for the largest portion, exchange filings showed on Monday.

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RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology is offering 11.9 million H shares at up to HK$436 each, aiming to raise about HK$5.18 billion. It requires a minimum investment of HK$22,019.9 per borad lot of 50 shares.

If both a 15 percent offer size adjustment option and the over-allotment option are fully exercised, the total deal could reach HK$6.85 billion at the maximum offer price.

The Shenzhen-listed company makes equipment for photovoltaic cell manufacturing and assembly and testing systems for silicon photonics devices used in optical interconnects for data centres and AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Printed circuit board maker Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic seeks to raise up to HK$5.1 billion via secondary 72.94 million share sales, with a maximum offer price of HK$69.88.

It asks an entry fee of HK$7058.5 per broad lot of 100 shares.

Materials producer Red Avenue New Materials plans to sell 68.1 million H shares at a maximum offer price of HK$44 for up to HK$3 billion. Each borad lot of 100 shares requires HK$4444.4 in minimum investment.

Precision motor solutions provider Direct Drive Tech will raise HK$1.08 billion in an initial public offering, with an offer price of HK$21.6. Its entry fee is HK$2181.8 per borad lot of 100 shares.

Shares of all four firms are expected to start trading on the exchange on September 29.

Reuters and staff reporter