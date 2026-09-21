logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Four Chinese firms seek to raise up to $14.35 billion in Hong Kong offerings

FINANCE
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS

Four Chinese firms are looking to raise up to a combined HK$14.35 billion via separate listings in Hong Kong, with automation equipment maker RoboTechnik accounting for the largest portion, exchange filings showed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology is offering 11.9 million H shares at up to HK$436 each, aiming to raise about HK$5.18 billion. It requires a minimum investment of HK$22,019.9 per borad lot of 50 shares.

If both a 15 percent offer size adjustment option and the over-allotment option are fully exercised, the total deal could reach HK$6.85 billion at the maximum offer price.

The Shenzhen-listed company makes equipment for photovoltaic cell manufacturing and assembly and testing systems for silicon photonics devices used in optical interconnects for data centres and AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Printed circuit board maker Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic seeks to raise up to HK$5.1 billion via secondary 72.94 million share sales, with a maximum offer price of HK$69.88.

It asks an entry fee of HK$7058.5 per broad lot of 100 shares.

Materials producer Red Avenue New Materials plans to sell 68.1 million H shares at a maximum offer price of HK$44 for up to HK$3 billion. Each borad lot of 100 shares requires HK$4444.4 in minimum investment.

Precision motor solutions provider Direct Drive Tech will raise HK$1.08 billion in an initial public offering, with an offer price of HK$21.6. Its entry fee is HK$2181.8 per borad lot of 100 shares.

Shares of all four firms are expected to start trading on the exchange on September 29.

Reuters and staff reporter

IPORoboTechnikKinwong ElectronicRed Avenue New MaterialsDirect Drive Tech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People interact with an Agibot RAISE A1 humanoid robot during a tour for foreign investors at the company's headquarters in Shanghai, China, April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Laurie Chen
China slows humanoid robot IPO rush as hype outruns reality
FINANCE
37 mins ago
People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources say
WORLD
19-09-2026 11:25 HKT
China's RoboTechnik to launch US$800 million Hong Kong listing on September 21, sources say
FINANCE
18-09-2026 21:22 HKT
China's Forms Syntron delays $940 million Hong Kong listing
FINANCE
18-09-2026 12:15 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Policy Address 2026 | HK to promote overseas firms' listings, exempt ETFs limits by MPF
FINANCE
16-09-2026 17:12 HKT
Tinci Materials. Photo from official website.
Tinci Materials to launch IPO in Hong Kong in fourth quarter
FINANCE
16-09-2026 16:20 HKT
A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS
Syngenta confidentially files for HK IPO, aiming to raise US$5 bln
FINANCE
15-09-2026 14:56 HKT
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
China's DeepSeek hires dealmaker as CFO ahead of possible IPO
INNOVATION
15-09-2026 10:56 HKT
Boston Dynamics Atlas robots are displayed in the Hyundai Motor Group booth during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
IPO for humanoid robot maker Boston Dynamics unlikely in 2027, executive says
INNOVATION
14-09-2026 15:59 HKT
China's Ligent seeks about $5.67 billion in Hong Kong IPO, targets AI-related expansion
FINANCE
14-09-2026 10:44 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20 hours ago
Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long
NEWS
18 hours ago
Xi Jinping and top leaders express deep condolences as HK’s first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa laid to rest
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.