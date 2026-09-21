Hong Kong shares end higher, led by biopharma stocks

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Hong Kong stocks rise by midday break
4 hours ago
Hang Seng Index edges down at open
7 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as oil prices fall
18-09-2026 22:29 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises on Friday as tech shares jump
18-09-2026 16:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Friday
18-09-2026 12:24 HKT
Hang Seng Index climbs in early trading on Friday
18-09-2026 10:14 HKT
Wall St opens higher as easing oil prices boost Fed hike relief
17-09-2026 21:41 HKT
Hang Seng Index closes lower on Thursday on US rate hike
17-09-2026 16:52 HKT
Hang Seng Index's losses narrow at noon on Tuesday
17-09-2026 12:32 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT