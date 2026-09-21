Hong Kong shares end higher, led by biopharma stocks

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Monday, led by biopharma stocks on a report that the US mulls enabling American pharmaceutical enterprises to continue licensing most drugs from Chinese firms.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 291 points, or 1.18 percent, to 25,042 points, with a full-day market turnover of HK$202.7 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.4 percent to 4,423 points

Sino Biopharmaceutical (1177) surged the most among blue chips by 8.2 percent, followed by CSPC Pharmaceutical's (1093) 7.6 percent gain and Innovent Biologics' (1810) 6 percent increase.

Xiaomi (1810) jumped 4 percent before releasing new smartphones on Wednesday.

Tech heavyweights also outperformed the market, with Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) rising 3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

China's artificial intelligence developer MiniMax (0100) slipped 1.7 percent, while its peer Z.AI (2513) advanced 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Chinese artificial intelligence infrastructure software provider Transwarp Technology (Shanghai) (6727) dropped 9.2 percent from its offer price of HK$49 on debut, delivering a paper loss of HK$450 per borad lot of 100 shares.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 0.97 percent to 3,949 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index advanced by 0.65 percent to 13,730 points.