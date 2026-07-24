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CHINA

China urges deeper security cooperation with Belarus, Uzbekistan

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the Opening Statement of the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China, at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. ROLEX DELA PENA/Pool via REUTERS
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the Opening Statement of the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China, at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. ROLEX DELA PENA/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised security cooperation in separate meetings with his Belarusian and Uzbek counterparts, his ministry said in two statements released on Friday.

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Wang met with Belarus' Maxim Ryzhenkov and Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers' meeting in Bishkek on Thursday evening.

Below are the discussion points in their meetings:

  • Wang tells Ryzhenkov China appreciates that Belarus "unswervingly stood" by China on issues related to its core interests.

  • China calls for strengthening security cooperation with Belarus and preparations to establish a development bank.

  • Both sides signed 2026-2027 consultation plan between their foreign ministries.

  • With Saidov, Wang encouraged more landmark industrialisation projects, apart from pushing ahead with the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

  • Both sides should make good use of the joint law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism.

  • China urges more solidarity and cooperation in multilateral platforms such as the U.N., Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the China-Central Asia mechanism.

  • The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a 10-member Eurasian group including China, Russia, India, Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

Reuters

ChinasecuritycooperationBelarusUzbekistan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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