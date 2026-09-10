Hang Seng tumbles 289 points as tech selloff deepens, oil major lead the gain

Read More
Hang Seng closes flat by midday
22 hours ago
Excelland Robotics (Wuxi) surges 1.4 times on Hong Kong debut
09-09-2026 10:15 HKT
Hang Seng opens up 10 points on Wednesday
09-09-2026 10:06 HKT
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
09-09-2026 00:48 HKT
FSDC sets out Hong Kong's path to multi-currency capital nexus
08-09-2026 17:43 HKT
Hang Seng narrows early trading losses by midday
08-09-2026 12:09 HKT
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
09-09-2026 05:37 HKT