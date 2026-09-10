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FINANCE

Hang Seng tumbles 289 points as tech selloff deepens, oil major lead the gain

FINANCE
22 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index falling below the 25,000 mark, as a broad selloff in tech heavyweights dragged the market down.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 289 points, or 1.15 percent, to 24,985 points.

Tech gauge fell 1.39 percent to 4,359 points.

Among the tech heavyweights, Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) fell 2.4 percent and 0.9 percent. Baidu (9888) declined 2.4 percent, Meituan (3690) retreated 2 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) drifted 1.3 percent. While JD.com (9618) slipped 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Trip.com (9961) declined 2.5 percent as the worst-performing blue chip.

Oil major CNOOC (0883) opened 1.4 percent higher as the best-performing blue chip, and Chow Tai Fook (1929) also gained 0.66 percent. HSBC (0005) fell 1.4 percent.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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