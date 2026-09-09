Hang Seng opens up 10 points on Wednesday

Hong Kong stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 10 points, or 0.04 percent, to 25,328, while the tech-focused Hang Seng Tech Index inched 0.1 percent higher to 4,459 points.

Tech heavyweights advanced slightly. Alibaba (9988) rose 0.9 percent and Tencent (0700) gained 0.2 percent, while Lenovo (0992) climbed 1.8 percent. However, Meituan (3690) and JD.com (9618) slipped 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

HSBC (0005) added 0.97 percent.

On the downside, Haidilao (6862) tumbled 4 percent to become the worst-performing blue chip.