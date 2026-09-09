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FINANCE

Hang Seng opens up 10 points on Wednesday

FINANCE
40 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 10 points, or 0.04 percent, to 25,328, while the tech-focused Hang Seng Tech Index inched 0.1 percent higher to 4,459 points.

Tech heavyweights advanced slightly. Alibaba (9988) rose 0.9 percent and Tencent (0700) gained 0.2 percent, while Lenovo (0992) climbed 1.8 percent. However, Meituan (3690) and JD.com (9618) slipped 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

HSBC (0005) added 0.97 percent.

On the downside, Haidilao (6862) tumbled 4 percent to become the worst-performing blue chip.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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