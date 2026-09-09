Hang Seng closed down 42 points on Wednesday, Haidilao plunges 9 percent

Hang Seng Index closed down 42 points on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 42 points, or 0.17 percent, to 25,274 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$204 billion.

Tech gauge slipped 0.76 percent to 4,420 points.

Haidilao (6862) plunged 9 percent as the worst-performing blue chip following reports about a massive share sale of around 260 million by Shu Ping, a co-founder and wife of Haidilao chairman and chief executive Zhang Yong.

Meanwhile, tech majors showed mixed performances. Lenovo (0992) topped the blue chips by rising 6.79 percent, and Baidu (9888) advanced 2.96 percent. In contrast, Meituan (3690) dropped 3.47 percent. Kuaishou (1024), JD.com (9618), and Xiaomi (1810) all fell by around 2 percent.

Alibaba (9988) went up by 0.27 percent, but Tencent (0700) was down 0.32 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 10 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,951 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index went up by 0.15 percent to 13,723 points.