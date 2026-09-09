China’s factory-gate inflation accelerates in August as energy prices stay elevated

China's factory-gate inflation gathered pace in August while consumer price gains picked up, official data showed on Wednesday, as supply risks and maritime disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict kept energy prices elevated.

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The producer price index rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed, accelerating from 3.5 percent in July and beating a forecast increase of 3.6 percent in a Reuters poll.

The consumer price index (CPI) was up 0.8 percent year-on-year, versus a 0.5 percent increase in July and matching the poll.

Month-on-month, CPI increased 0.4 percent, against forecasts for a 0.3 percent gain and a 0.1 percent decline in July.

Reuters