logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China’s factory-gate inflation accelerates in August as energy prices stay elevated

FINANCE
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Reuters
Reuters

China's factory-gate inflation gathered pace in August while consumer price gains picked up, official data showed on Wednesday, as supply risks and maritime disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict kept energy prices elevated.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The producer price index rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed, accelerating from 3.5 percent in July and beating a forecast increase of 3.6 percent in a Reuters poll.

The consumer price index (CPI) was up 0.8 percent year-on-year, versus a 0.5 percent increase in July and matching the poll.

Month-on-month, CPI increased 0.4 percent, against forecasts for a 0.3 percent gain and a 0.1 percent decline in July.

Reuters

ChinafactoryCPIproducer price indexAugust

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China hands former Shanxi governor suspended death sentence over corruption
CHINA
14 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (third left) meets with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (fourth left) in Beijing on Sept 8, 2026. (PHOTO/XINHUA)
China's foreign minister says Gulf tensions threaten energy, shipping, supply chains
CHINA
16 hours ago
Indonesia's Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia to shift controlling stakeholder of China-funded railway next week
CHINA
17 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Rescue workers evacuate with an inflatable boat students stranded by floodwaters at a school, amid heavy rainfall in Duchang county, Jiangxi province, China July 8, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Landslides in China kill six, nine missing: state media
CHINA
18 hours ago
File photo of Zhang Jun - China Daily
New China badminton chief vows to fight graft after predecessor removed
CHINA
19 hours ago
Cargo ships and containers are seen at the container terminal of Nanjing Port, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province early on September 8, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / CHINA OUT
China's trade booms as focus turns to expected Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
20 hours ago
Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China starts charging fees on chipmaking chemical from Japan
CHINA
23 hours ago
People visit the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 15, 2026. REUTERS
China’s exports expand 25 percent in August, underpin economic growth
FINANCE
23 hours ago
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China issues stricter supplier payment rules for automakers
FINANCE
07-09-2026 18:54 HKT
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo
China's forex reserves rise more than expected in August
FINANCE
07-09-2026 17:40 HKT
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
23 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
9 hours ago
(Online photo from Facebook)
HK woman loses $1.1m in 'running for profit' scam promoted at celebrity banquets
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.