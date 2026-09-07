China's forex reserves rise more than expected in August

China's foreign exchange reserves ​rose more than ‌expected in August, central bank data ​showed on Monday, ​as the dollar extended ⁠its weakness.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The ​country's foreign exchange reserves - ​the world's largest - stood at US$3.438 trillion (HK$26.82 trillion) last ​month, versus US$3.419 trillion ​a month earlier and ‌against US$3.425 ⁠trillion forecast in a Reuters poll.

The yuan gained 0.49 percent ​against ​the ⁠dollar during the month, while ​the greenback ​weakened ⁠0.4 percent against a basket of major ⁠currencies.

Reuters