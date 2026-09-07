China's forex reserves rise more than expected in August

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Hong Kong emerges as key hub for Russian gold flowing to China - FT
06-09-2026 16:42 HKT
One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China's Jiangxi province
05-09-2026 13:44 HKT
China's Xi seeks to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
05-09-2026 11:32 HKT
China's Xi to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
04-09-2026 21:38 HKT
Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars
04-09-2026 16:53 HKT
Singapore says China arrests 52 citizens in pyramid scheme clampdown
04-09-2026 15:51 HKT
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT